Bini traverses through life’s hurdles in 1st EP ‘Talaarawan’

BINI intended to release their highly anticipated EP on International Women’s Day (March 8) to align with their advocacy on women empowerment.

“Our advocacy is also women empowerment. We always want to inspire women, and not just women but we want to make sure that people feel confident in their own skin. That's why I think that March 8 is the perfect date," Mikha shared in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

The group also surprised their fans during the “Talaarawan” EP media conference held last Wednesday with the announcement of their first solo concert happening on June 28 (Friday) at the New Frontier Theater.

With their bubbly, carefree, and quirky image, the ‘nation’s girl group’ continues to reach new heights as their hit single “ Pantropiko ” has spawned countless dance videos on TikTok and has earned more than six million streams and has also peaked at #3 on Spotify Philippines Viral Chart and debuted at #38 on Spotify Global Viral Chart. The “Pantropiko” fever has also reached global stars such as Irene of Red Velvet and Ryujin of ITZY who did the dance challenge through a fan’s request in a fan call. They are also on the cover of Spotify’s Viral Hit Philippines which features the most viral tracks in the country.

Grateful and hopeful at the song’s success, Johanna said, “Ni-release namin siya sa month ng November and yung ‘Pantropiko’ pang-summer siya. But we feel like ang perfect nung timing kasi nagto-top siya sa charts while papasok yung summer so hopefully magtuloy-tuloy ito,” Jhoanna said.

