BINIverse Gensan lights up the city’s concert scene

Fans dubbed the getup as the “biggest clapback”, saying it was a creative response to recent criticism that followed their arrival at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport on July 14, where they were seen wearing face masks and shades.

Soccsksargen BINI fans, also known as SOX Blooms, warmly welcomed the nation’s girl group at GenSan Airport and showed their unwavering support.

SOX Blooms is deeply touched by the overwhelming support from fans, not only within the region but also across the country. The group recently put forward a fan project for BINIverse GenSan. They express heartfelt gratitude to everyone who believed in and supported this initiative.