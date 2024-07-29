BINIverse Gensan lights up the city’s concert scene

BINI, the nation’s beloved girl group, wowed GenSan with their electrifying BINIverse concert on Saturday, July 20. More than 8,000 enthusiastic fans flocked to witness their favorite idols perform live.
On July 19, BINI arrived in GenSan, donning Jabbawockeez-inspired outfits.
Fans dubbed the getup as the “biggest clapback”, saying it was a creative response to recent criticism that followed their arrival at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport on July 14, where they were seen wearing face masks and shades.
Soccsksargen BINI fans, also known as SOX Blooms, warmly welcomed the nation’s girl group at GenSan Airport and showed their unwavering support.
SOX Blooms is deeply touched by the overwhelming support from fans, not only within the region but also across the country. The group recently put forward a fan project for BINIverse GenSan. They express heartfelt gratitude to everyone who believed in and supported this initiative.
Events like BINIverse GenSan can boost the city’s economic activities. Events Specialist Michael Andrew Carbon stated in his Facebook post that this event has “paved the way for other investors and concert promoters to view Gensan as a potential destination in this category.”
“As an Event Professional, I see this as an excellent opportunity to gradually establish Gensan as the next concert venue hotspot in South Cotabato and Region 12. Moreover, event organizers planning similar events can learn how to enhance various aspects, including queue management, food availability, overall setup, and crowd management,” he said.
On June 12, Star Music announced that the concert would make a regional tour in July. On July 6, BINI performed at the CAP-John Hay Trade and Cultural Center in Baguio, and on July 14, at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City.
The BINIverse concert in GenSan was the last leg of their regional tour. It was organized by KCC Mall at their open grounds.
After GenSan, the group is set to perform in North America. Blooms are also excited for the “Grand BINIverse” at the Araneta Coliseum on October 4, 2024.
BINI also announced their documentary series titled “Born to Win.” It will be released on the streaming platform iWantTFC on September 8.