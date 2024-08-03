“Biyahe ni Drew” explores new travel goals on GMA beginning August 3

Good news to all Kapuso travel enthusiasts! Resident Biyahero Drew Arellano goes on a new adventure as GMA Public Affairs’ long-running travel show “Biyahe ni Drew” airs on GMA starting August 3.

On this new journey, Drew invites celebrities and personalities to join him on his travel adventures. From trying out thrilling activities to sampling local delicacies, the award-winning host and his guests are bound to experience the joy of traveling around the Philippines.

With Drew’s signature humor and the show’s stunning visuals, viewers are guaranteed a good time in each and every episode. Furthermore, biyaheros are set to experience each travel destination as if they are actually on a trip while staying at home.

For the show’s first episode on GMA, Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st Runner Up Herlene Budol tours Drew around her home province of Rizal. A proud Rizaleña, she challenges Drew to a gulaman-making contest in the local market. They also try making one of Rizal’s delicacies – the mouth-watering kumanoy. And for the first time, Herlene gamely joins Drew on an off-road adventure.

Get your travel fix with “Biyahe ni Drew” every Saturday starting August 3, 4:45 p.m. on GMA and Kapuso Stream. Biyahe ni Drew still airs every Sunday on GTV at 8:45 p.m. PR