Black Cap Pictures brings ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ and ‘Real Life Fiction’ this August

Black Cap Pictures proudly announces its lineup of August films that will open exclusively at SM Cinemas, The Round: Punishment on August 14 and Real Life Fiction on August 28.
South Korea’s 2 nd biggest 2024 film to-date, “The Roundup: Punishment” filmed partly in the Philippines, features Korean American actor Don Lee as Ma Seok Do aka monster cop as he continues to hunt vicious groups of criminals that have taken its operations outside Korea.
Known for his powerful punches that earned him the nickname ‘monster cop’, Seok Do and his ragtag crew dive deep into the world of digital crimes resulting in new alliances as he learns more about the worldwide dark web.
The hugely successful Roundup franchise is now on its fourth installment with The Roundup:
Punishment that packs a load of Korea’s versatile and favorite actors. Lead star Don Lee’s breakout role in the global box-office hit “Train to Busan” gained him global recognition and has since then been a staple favorite within Korean films and series with his variety of scene-stealing performances. Don Lee’s credits include roles in Marvel’s Eternals, South Korea’s The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil; Unstoppable and Badland Hunters among others.
Starring alongside Lee in the film are Korea’s most notable actors Kim Mu-yeol (Sweet Home), Lee Joo Bin (Queen of Tears), Park Ji-Hwan (Gyeongsong Creature) and Lee Dong-Hwi (Reply 1988).
For the other SM exclusive release, Piolo Pascual stars in the Philippine-produced English language film “Real Life Fiction” alongside Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Epy Quizon with the special participation of Lav Diaz.
Directed and written by Paul Soriano, the film is an intense psychological drama on the life of a famous actor Paco (Pascual), who must come to terms with what’s real and not after years of being one of the highly celebrated actors of his time.
Filmed at the height of the pandemic, “Real Life Fiction” further tests the cast’s depth and resilience as they navigate through real-life crises all while fulfilling their roles to give the audience a glimpse of what most actors experience on and off the camera.
“This film is an observation and a personal look at how my imaginations come to life through the lives of actors who completely give me their trust and support. Sometimes, real life is the fiction we create in our mind,” shares director Soriano.
Distributed by Black Cap Pictures, “The Roundup: Punishment” opens August 14 and “Real Life Fiction” opens August 28 exclusively at SM Cinemas.
