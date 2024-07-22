Black Cap Pictures brings ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ and ‘Real Life Fiction’ this August

Black Cap Pictures proudly announces its lineup of August films that will open exclusively at SM Cinemas, The Round: Punishment on August 14 and Real Life Fiction on August 28.

South Korea’s 2 nd biggest 2024 film to-date, “The Roundup: Punishment” filmed partly in the Philippines, features Korean American actor Don Lee as Ma Seok Do aka monster cop as he continues to hunt vicious groups of criminals that have taken its operations outside Korea.

Known for his powerful punches that earned him the nickname ‘monster cop’, Seok Do and his ragtag crew dive deep into the world of digital crimes resulting in new alliances as he learns more about the worldwide dark web.

The hugely successful Roundup franchise is now on its fourth installment with The Roundup:

Punishment that packs a load of Korea’s versatile and favorite actors. Lead star Don Lee’s breakout role in the global box-office hit “Train to Busan” gained him global recognition and has since then been a staple favorite within Korean films and series with his variety of scene-stealing performances. Don Lee’s credits include roles in Marvel’s Eternals, South Korea’s The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil; Unstoppable and Badland Hunters among others.

Starring alongside Lee in the film are Korea’s most notable actors Kim Mu-yeol (Sweet Home), Lee Joo Bin (Queen of Tears), Park Ji-Hwan (Gyeongsong Creature) and Lee Dong-Hwi (Reply 1988).