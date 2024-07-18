Black Rider airs its heroic finale week beginning July 22

Prepare to be blown away by intense action, revelations, and plot twists in the finale week of the 2024 New York Festivals Bronze Medalist and 18th Gandingan Awards Most Development-Oriented Drama Program Black Rider beginning July 22.

As the series comes to an end, Calvin (Jon Lucas) continues to show off his evil ways and makes Elias’ (Ruru Madrid) life miserable. He uses President William (Roi Vinzon) to make Vanessa (Yassi Pressman) marry him, taking advantage of the situation that Vanessa is still not aware of the truth and the reality she is in.

Thrilling scenes are yet to be witnessed now that Señor Edgardo (Raymond Bagatsing) is already aware that Moises (Jak Roberto) is his lost son. Viewers should also not miss what happens next to Nanay Alma (Rio Locsin), given that her brother Jojo (William Lorenzo) is making her life extra challenging.

Despite all these happenings, Elias continues with his quest to fight for justice to protect his family and innocent people. The question is, will he succeed, or will he just put his loved ones at risk?

Coming back to the series in its finale week is Mariano (Philip Salvador), the mysterious man who helped and trained Elias to become a full-blooded fighter. Viewers are definitely intrigued by the reason for his comeback and how this will affect the life of the series’ protagonist.

As the top-rating full-action series draws to a close, Ruru hinted at what viewers could expect in the last few episodes.

“Dito na malalaman kung sino talaga ang magwawagi, kung ang kasamaan ba o kabutihan. And at the same time, marami rin talagang plot twists at revelations na hindi natin inaasahan. Even ako, nung nabasa ko ‘yung script, hindi ko rin inexpect na dito tayo pupunta, parang ganoon pala kalalim ‘yung pupuntahan ng istorya,” shared Ruru.

The Primetime Action Hero enjoyed taking the role of Elias/Black Rider, “Napakarami kong natutunan na alam kong dadalhin ko sa susunod ko pang proyekto. Sobrang minahal ko si Elias, binuhay ko siya na para bang nadala ko siya na kahit nasaan ako. Nadala ko ‘yung pagiging palaban niya, nadala ko ‘yung hustisya niya para sa lahat, at ‘yung pagiging leader niya. Alam kong kahit matapos ‘tong Black Rider, hinding hindi na siya mawawala sa puso ko.”

A fruition of its world-class executions and very relatable storyline, Black Rider has earned notable recognition both locally and internationally. Black Rider won its first-ever international award as a Bronze Medalist in the Entertainment Program: Drama category at the 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards. The hit primetime series also won the Most Development-Oriented Drama Program at the 18th Gandingan Awards by the University of the Philippines - Los Baños.