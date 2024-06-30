Boy Abunda’s “Say it clear, say it loud” EP call for equality

The six-track EP, released on Friday (June 28) before the Pride 2024 celebration comes to a close, was produced by the veteran host in partnership with record label Star Music.

Boy wanted the mini-album to become his legacy for the LGBTQ+ community. He shared, “I’m going for legacy. Ano ba ang naging contribution na nagawa ko para sa LGBTQ community? We haven’t thought of music as a tool to tell our story.”

The King of Talk’s personal journey helped him write the songs in the EP.

“I am not a professional composer but I know the story. I know the joys and pains of being gay. I know how it is to pray. I know how it is to be discriminated. So ang baon ko lamang habang ginagawa natin ang mga awiting ito ay ang kwento ng mga miyembro ng LGBTQIA+ community,” he said.

The EP features solo tracks from the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” alumni—Anton’s “Kalbaryo,” Saga’s “Diyos Ko, Diyos Ko Po!,” and Raven’s “Papa Alleluia.” s

Anton highlighted the equality message of the song “Kalbaryo.”

“Para sa akin po hindi kabawasan ng pagkatao ang pagiging bakla o pagiging lesbian. Lahat po tayo ay pare-parehas na tao at pantay-pantay,” he said.

Saga meanwhile said “Diyos Ko, Diyos Ko Po!” truly resonated with him and included words that he had previously prayed for.

He shared, “Actually kahit sinulat po siya ni Tito Boy, yung mga words na po na yun ay something na pinagdasal ko na rin po. Gusto ko lang maramdaman ng mga taong nakikinig na magdasal sila with me, magdasal sila with everyone, na makita nila na we are all children of God.”

Raven, on the other hand, felt overwhelmed to be chosen to perform the song “Papa Alleluia.”

He said, “Kinabahan din po ako. Yung kanta po kasi nito is ‘thank you for the Pope’ kaya tinanggap ko po siya ng buong puso at overwhelmed po ako na ako ang napili ni Tito Boy para iperform ang song na ito.”

Previously released collaborations of the trio “Bilang,” “Say It Clear, Say It Loud,” and “Ideal World,” are also part of the EP.

Join this year's celebration of Pride with the "Say It Clear, Say It Loud" EP, now available on various streaming platforms.