Bringing Bible to life: ‘The Chosen’ continues to break new ground

What sets The Chosen apart from other biblical adaptations is its deeply human approach to the characters in the Gospels. Rather than portraying Jesus and His disciples as distant or larger-than-life figures, The Chosen focuses on their humanity, their struggles, and their relationships with one another.

Creator Dallas Jenkins sought to depict these biblical figures as relatable, flawed people whose encounters with Jesus transformed their lives in profound and personal ways.

For example, Simon Peter (Shahar Isaac) isn’t just a faithful follower from the start, he is a struggling fisherman grappling with personal and financial hardships.

Mary Magdalene’s (Elizabeth Tabish) journey from darkness to redemption is portrayed with nuance and sensitivity, helping viewers connect with her on a deeply emotional level.

Even Jesus is portrayed in a way that emphasizes His relatability as a person who laughs, weeps, and shares meals with His friends.

This unique storytelling approach has resonated with viewers, many of whom have found themselves deeply moved by the series’ ability to make the ancient stories of the Bible feel relevant and real. It presents the Gospels not just as sacred texts but as living stories about real people, each with their own challenges and triumphs.