Bringing Bible to life: ‘The Chosen’ continues to break new ground

“We love our Filipino fans, as the Philippines is one of our most supportive countries in the world,” said Dallas Jenkins, creator, writer, and director of the hit series The Chosen, in August 2020.
Now in its fourth season, the Philippines ranks third globally in viewership outside the US, following Brazil and Mexico. The show’s success in the Philippines makes sense since Filipinos are not only traditional devout Christians who celebrate the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ year after year but are also incurable teleserye watchers.
And The Chosen is an extraordinary teleserye. It has captured the hearts of millions around the globe, not just for its compelling storytelling, but also for its innovative, crowd-funded production model.
From its inception, The Chosen has defied expectations, offering a fresh and humanizing portrayal of the life of Jesus Christ (played by Jonathan Roumie).
“It has not only made the Bible come alive in new and powerful ways but has also changed the way faith-based media is funded and produced,” enthuses Teresa Tunay, CBCP/Cinema.
What sets The Chosen apart from other biblical adaptations is its deeply human approach to the characters in the Gospels. Rather than portraying Jesus and His disciples as distant or larger-than-life figures, The Chosen focuses on their humanity, their struggles, and their relationships with one another.
Creator Dallas Jenkins sought to depict these biblical figures as relatable, flawed people whose encounters with Jesus transformed their lives in profound and personal ways.
For example, Simon Peter (Shahar Isaac) isn’t just a faithful follower from the start, he is a struggling fisherman grappling with personal and financial hardships.
Mary Magdalene’s (Elizabeth Tabish) journey from darkness to redemption is portrayed with nuance and sensitivity, helping viewers connect with her on a deeply emotional level.
Even Jesus is portrayed in a way that emphasizes His relatability as a person who laughs, weeps, and shares meals with His friends.
This unique storytelling approach has resonated with viewers, many of whom have found themselves deeply moved by the series’ ability to make the ancient stories of the Bible feel relevant and real. It presents the Gospels not just as sacred texts but as living stories about real people, each with their own challenges and triumphs.
The crowd-funding success of The Chosen highlights people's deep hunger for authentic, faith-based content that resonates with their beliefs and experiences. It’s a powerful example of how film-making can thrive outside the traditional system—and succeed when people rally behind a shared vision.
Additionally, the funding model has given the creators the freedom to stay true to their vision without compromising their values or message to suit studio demands. Fans not only helped fund the project but became its champions, spreading the word to their communities and encouraging others to support the show.
Since its launch, The Chosen has been translated into over 75 different languages that are available for certain seasons. For viewers looking to watch Seasons 1, 2, and 3 in one particular language, there are currently 26 dubbed and 36 subtitled languages available. Seasons 1-4 are available as a whole in 16 different subtitled languages.
The Chosen app, which allows anyone to watch the series for free, has made it accessible to audiences far beyond traditional Christian circles. This global reach speaks to the universal appeal of the show’s themes of hope, redemption, and the power of faith.
Viewers have reported that the show has reignited their passion for Scripture, helped them connect with God on a deeper level, and fostered greater understanding and empathy for the people in the Gospels. Churches and small groups have used the series as a tool for Bible studies and discussions, helping people explore their faith in new ways.
More than just a successful TV series, The Chosen is a cultural phenomenon that has redefined the way biblical stories can be told. Its innovative crowd-funded model and humanizing portrayal of Jesus and His followers have struck a chord with over 250 million viewers, making the Bible come alive for a new generation. Through its relatable characters and powerful storytelling, The Chosen has brought fresh energy to faith-based entertainment and has left an indelible mark on its audience.
Watch all the episodes and the latest features for free at and on The Chosen app.
Follow The Chosen social media accounts for more updates especially the upcoming live fan event in Manila in November. PR