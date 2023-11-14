Cast undergoes rigid training for action-packed ‘Black Rider’

THE cast members of GMA Network’s newest action-drama series “Black Rider” had to undergo a series of training to prepare for their stunt-filled scenes.

"Black Rider" is the latest primetime offering from GMA Public Affairs. This full-action series weaves together elements of heroism, revenge, justice, and family drama in a compelling narrative on a cinematic scale.

In an online interview with the entertainment press on Thursday, lead star Ruru Madrid, who plays Elias Guerrero, shared that the training he underwent was so rigid to prepare him further for the role. Aside from those related to physical combat, he also had to brush up his skills in motorcycle-riding.

The Kapuso Network’s homegrown talent also revealed that while the stunts he does for the series are extra challenging and heart-pounding at the same time, their team always makes sure that he is safe.

“Ako po kasi ay buhos po talaga ako, eh. Pero may mga pagkakataon po na ang prod team na mismo ang nagpo-protect sa’kin lalo na kapag sa tingin nila ay delikado na,” he said about the stunts he executes personally. “Inaalagaan po talaga nila ako.”

“Hangga’t hindi po sinasabi ng prod na hindi pwede ay ginagawa ko po talaga ang lahat ng stunts,” he said. “Nakikinig po talaga ako sa sinasabi nila.”

Ruru has been known for his passion and commitment in his craft. Hence, the unending projects.

Elias (Ruru) is a motorcycle driver for the delivery app Biyahero. He soon embraces another personality as “Black Rider,” a vigilante who will fight the notorious syndicate, Golden Scorpion.

Ruru could not hide his excitement for working with veteran actor Philip Salvador whom he received some tips on how to execute his fight scenes better. According to him, it is a “dream come true” to be with the multi-awarded actor who has been in the industry for many decades.

Joining Ruru is Katrina Halili, or Rona Marie Ana ‘Romana’ Tolentino in the series, a vigilante who fights alongside Elias against the Golden Scorpion. Just like Ruru, she likewise has to perform several stunts.

“Since June ay nagte-training na kami ng martial arts at motocross,” she shared. “Nadisgrasya pa ako minsan.”

Katrina, who has been with the network for 20 years now, cannot walk for weeks because of the said accident. There are scenes in “Black Rider” wherein Katrina is required to stand on top of the motorcycle she is riding. Despite this, she remains motivated to give her all for the show, especially now that she is already a mother.

Sharing Elias's motorcycle skills but driven by ambition and a thirst for power within Golden Scorpion is Calvin Magallanes, played by Jon Lucas, who shared with the press his unending desire to improve himself as a young kontrabida.

Meanwhile, Matteo Guidicelli encouraged everyone to watch “Black Rider” and be amazed by its endless exhilarating scenes. The actor plays the role of Paeng Policarpio, a dedicated police officer.

“Black Rider” premiered on November 6. Catch it every weeknight, at 8 PM, on GMA Telebabad, with simulcast airing on Pinoy Hits and livestreaming via Kapuso Stream, and delayed telecast on GTV at 9:40 PM. Global Pinoys can watch it on GMA Pinoy TV.

