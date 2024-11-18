Chelsea Manalo: Asia’s pride

As the competition progressed, Chelsea became a strong crown contender, wowing fans with her surprises after arriving in Mexico. Her impressive photoshoots and presence made many see her as a potential winner, with only the Miss Universe crown missing.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee showed full support to her successor. Dee took to social media to express her pride, saying that there is a strong bond between them, especially with her crowning Chelsea during the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 finals. She shared how proud she is of Chelsea representing the Philippines.

Though Chelsea fell short of the Miss Universe title, she made history by being crowned Miss Universe Asia 2024. She is the first-ever Asian and Filipino to hold this new title, introduced by the Miss Universe Organization.

The Miss Universe 2024 crown was awarded to Victoria Kjaer of Denmark, with Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria as the 1st Runner-Up. María Fernanda Beltrán of Mexico claimed the 2nd Runner-Up spot, followed by Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand as 3rd Runner-Up and Ileana Márquez of Venezuela as 4th Runner-Up.