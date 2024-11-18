Chelsea Manalo: Asia’s pride

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Anne Manalo finished strong in this year’s competition, ending her journey in the Top 30.
Chelsea impressed during the first week of Miss Universe 2024, being recognized as one of the early favorites.
Looking back, Chelsea competed with over 30 candidates in the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant. Many did not expect her to win, but in May 2024, she surprised everyone by entering the Top 5 and eventually claiming the crown, outperforming other strong contenders.
Filipino beauty pageant fans dubbed her a "dark horse" for her unexpected rise to the top. Her confidence and performance made her a standout throughout the competition.
Weeks before the Miss Universe 2024 finals, Chelsea gained attention on social media when she released her official headshot. Beauty queens like Catriona Gray and R’Bonney Gabriel, along with supermodel Tyra Banks, praised her unique and stunning photo.
As the competition progressed, Chelsea became a strong crown contender, wowing fans with her surprises after arriving in Mexico. Her impressive photoshoots and presence made many see her as a potential winner, with only the Miss Universe crown missing.
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee showed full support to her successor. Dee took to social media to express her pride, saying that there is a strong bond between them, especially with her crowning Chelsea during the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 finals. She shared how proud she is of Chelsea representing the Philippines.
Though Chelsea fell short of the Miss Universe title, she made history by being crowned Miss Universe Asia 2024. She is the first-ever Asian and Filipino to hold this new title, introduced by the Miss Universe Organization.
The Miss Universe 2024 crown was awarded to Victoria Kjaer of Denmark, with Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria as the 1st Runner-Up. María Fernanda Beltrán of Mexico claimed the 2nd Runner-Up spot, followed by Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand as 3rd Runner-Up and Ileana Márquez of Venezuela as 4th Runner-Up.