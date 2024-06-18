Cinema One turns 30

Cinema One celebrates 30 years of bringing the best of Philippine cinema on cable television with the launch of the “Laging Kasama” music video featuring Piolo Pascual.

The music video showcases Piolo performing the song with a montage of various iconic Filipino films. It was released on Cinema One’s Facebook and YouTube channel and was also aired on ABS-CBN channels.

Aside from the anniversary theme song, the cable channel will also release a playlist of several classics and well-loved Filipino films which will be available for streaming on YouTube starting this June 12 to 30.

Cinema One was first established in 1994 as Sky One and was later on renamed as Pinoy Blockbuster Channel. Eventually, it was rebranded as Cinema One in 2001 with 24/7 airing of local and foreign films.

Since then, Cinema One has ventured into producing talk shows such as “The B Side” hosted by Bianca Gonzalez. The premier cable channel will also host OpenAir Cinema One to be held at Capitol Commons Park this year. The annual outdoor screening event also won bronze at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for Innovation in Entertainment Events.

Cinema One, the home of Filipino blockbuster movies, is available on SKYcable ch. 56, Cignal ch. 45, GSat Direct TV ch. 14, and other local cable service providers. For more details, follow Cinema One on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.