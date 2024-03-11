Entertainment

Columbia Pictures unleashes ghost invasion with AR experience

Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd) and Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon)
Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd) and Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon)PR Photo

No ghost trap? No problem. You can use your phone to take on a ghost invasion with the Ghostbusters augmented reality experience. 

Catch some ghosts with the #Ghostbusters ghost invasion: https://youtu.be/kZR_yDYz02M 

Every ghost the Ghostbusters have ever caught will be unleashed but Ghostbuster wannabes get the chance to capture the ghosts on their phones by visiting this site and launching the AR experience: GhostbustersAR.com  

McKenna Grace and Mini Pufts
McKenna Grace and Mini PuftsCourtesy of Sony Pictures

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, starring McKenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and more, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Slimer
SlimerCourtesy of Sony Pictures

For more ghostbusting, don’t forget to catch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International, in cinemas starting April 10. PR

