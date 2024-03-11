Columbia Pictures unleashes ghost invasion with AR experience

No ghost trap? No problem. You can use your phone to take on a ghost invasion with the Ghostbusters augmented reality experience.
Catch some ghosts with the #Ghostbusters ghost invasion:
Every ghost the Ghostbusters have ever caught will be unleashed but Ghostbuster wannabes get the chance to capture the ghosts on their phones by visiting this site and launching the AR experience:
In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, starring McKenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and more, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.
For more ghostbusting, don’t forget to catch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International, in cinemas starting April 10. PR