Controversial docu-film premieres at QCinema International Film Festival

After its controversial cancellation at the 20th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, the wait is finally over as GMA Public Affairs’ first-ever investigative documentary film, “Lost Sabungeros,” is set to have its international premiere at the QCinema International Film Festival this November 9.

directed by Bryan Brazil, “Lost Sabungeros” aims to investigate the disappearances of over 30 sabungeros who have been abducted in various incidents since 2022.

Last August, the screenings of Lost Sabungeros were canceled due to "security concerns.” This drew more questions and concerns from the public, resulting in a strong clamor to watch the documentary.

The Directors' Guild of the Philippines, Inc. (DGPI) issued a statement in support of creative freedom and safety, expressing that the unfortunate cancellation of the film is a “stark reminder of the challenges faced by those who dare to challenge the entrenched through their art.”

Now, “Lost Sabungeros” has found a new platform to show the story of these individuals through the QCinema International Film Festival.

Brazil expressed his gratitude to QCinema for including the film in their roster of documentaries for this year’s screenings.

“Thank you very much, QCinema. This film has gone a long way and we’re really happy to be given this platform in QCinema. ‘Lost Sabungeros’ is the story of the families of missing cockfighters who have still not been found. This is not just their story but also the story of our nation and the solutions for our society,” he said.

When the Covid-19 pandemic shut down all cockfighting arenas in the Philippines, the century-old gambling bloodsport moved online and grew into a money-making machine overnight. But things took a shocking turn when more than 30 men disappeared without a trace.

“Lost Sabungeros” documents some of the lives of people whose world has been turned upside down because of the bloodsport.

The highlight of “Lost Sabungeros” is the three whistleblowers who came forward to share their knowledge about the crimes allegedly committed by those who abducted the missing sabungeros.

"Lost Sabungeros" will have its premiere on November 9, 8:35 p.m., at Cinema 16, Gateway Cineplex 18 in Quezon City. This will be followed by a talk back session moderated by Kara David, during which the directors, producers, and relatives of the missing sabungeros will be interviewed.

The film will have additional screenings on November 10, 5:15 p.m. at Cinema 16 and on November 12, 1:45 p.m. at Cinema 15 of the Gateway Cineplex 18.

A pioneer in documentary, talk, and news magazine programming, GMA Public Affairs has put the Philippines on the world stage with its legacy programs recognized by prestigious award-giving bodies here and abroad. With "Lost Sabungeros," it takes a significant step forward by producing its first investigative docu-film, further expanding its commitment to impactful storytelling.

