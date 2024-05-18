Darren all set for 10th anniv concert

“Something that I appreciate with my team is we work collaboratively, nagbabatuhan lang kami ng ideas. Now, di na ako natatakot mag no sa ibang ideas. I now have more voice, I am now more confident to share my opinions. It really comes with growth and maturity,” he said during a media conference on Wednesday, May 15.

10-year journey realizations

After performing his latest single, “Hanggang Kailan,” Darren reflected on his 10-year journey in showbiz.

“I feel like it's been such a long time since The Voice Kids but at the same time, it feels like it's been such a quick journey as well. But when I look back on everything I’ve done, ang dami na nangyari sa buhay ko, sa career ko and I’m just very grateful for everything that has happened in the past 10 years,” Espanto said.

Recently, Darren is seen on daily television with his shows It’s Showtime as a host, ASAP as a performer, and Can’t Buy Me Love as an actor.

“Si Darren ngayon ay mas mature syempre and hindi na ako yung pine-pressure yung sarili to keep up with the standards of what people want from me. Also just learning to live life and appreciate whatever is happening at the moment,” he added.

Education

Despite his busy schedule, Darren still plans to pursue education. He sees Business Management as the perfect course as he envisions to own businesses in the future.

“I really wanted something in the medical field. Pero mahirap (with my schedule), you have to be there always, be present. To be more practical, I think I’ll take up business management.

At least I will learn how to handle my finances and be a manager myself,” he said.

What’s next

Darren is known as a belter and performer since The Voice Kids Philippines. Currently, he is doing hosting and acting projects to expand his skills range.

“What’s next? That’s my challenge. It is all about reinventing yourself. Yun lang for now,” he said.

Contemplating on his journey, Darren shared that one of his greatest takeaways from his journey is: You don’t need to be a winner to feel like a winner. Just don’t give up. There will always be a door that will open for you.

“Naniniwala ako na if it’s meant for you, it will happen,” the 22-year old Kapamilya said. He will turn 23 on May 24.

Tickets for “D10” are still available online through Ticketnet.