Deadpool & Wolverine arrive at SM Cinema

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic adventure with Deadpool & Wolverine, arriving at SM Cinema on July 24!
Directed by Shawn Levy, this epic film stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in an electrifying team-up that promises non-stop action and humor.
Joining them are Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, and a stellar cast, ensuring a blockbuster experience for the whole family. Produced by Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, and Shawn Levy, with a script penned by Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Levy himself, Deadpool & Wolverine guarantees a thrilling ride filled with wit, heart, and superhero spectacle.
Don’t miss this dynamic duo as they bring their iconic characters to life like never before!
Buy tickets now at https://bit.ly/DeadpoolAndWolverineAtSMCinema, via SM Cinema app, or visit SM Cinema ticket booths at SM City Davao and SM Lanang. PR