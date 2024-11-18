December 2024 films you need to watch out for

A MORE month before we kiss 2024 goodbye. But before entering a new year, these movies are set to make your December more exciting and fun.
Don’t miss these movies, opening in cinemas in December.
December 4 - Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)
Cast: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington
Directed by: Ridley Scott
From legendary director Ridley Scott, “Gladiator II”continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.
December 11 - Kraven the Hunter (Columbia Pictures)
Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe
Directed by: J.C. Chandor
“Kraven the Hunter” is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.
December 11 - The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Stars: Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, Luke Pasqualino, Miranda Otto
Directed by: Kenji Kamiyama
Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg – a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.
December 11 - Christmas with the Chosen: Holy Night (SM exclusive)
Stars: Joshua Aaron, Sara Anne, Rom Barkhordar, Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli
Directed by: Dallas Jenkins, Jacob Schwarz, Aaron Edson
“Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night” is the retelling of the birth of Jesus, as seen through the eyes of Mary and Joseph, that beautifully weaves the stories of The Messengers and The Shepherd into an all-new remastered feature in time for the holiday season.
It features a live video message from “The Chosen” creator and director Dallas Jenkins, encouraging reflection on the deeper meaning of Christmas, along with captivating performances from renowned artists, including the legendary Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo. Other musical performances include The Feast Worship, adding a uniquely Filipino touch to the celebration.