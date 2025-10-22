Dewdrop: Redefining Reggae from Davao

From the heart of Tagum City, Davao de Norte, rises Dewdrop, a neo-dub reggae band breathing new life into the genre. With a sound that blends the warmth of roots reggae and the pulse of modern dub, the group is carving out a distinct space in the Philippine music scene.

At the helm is Lee Trunks—guitarist, vocalist, and producer—joined by Luije on drums, Jade Arcenal on bass, King Mon on guitar and vocals, Harold Ralph on keyboards, and Christian Corpuz on percussion and vocals. Together, they create a rhythm that feels both grounded and transformative.

After the release of their debut album “Burning Desire,” Dewdrop continues to expand their sound, crafting music that bridges cultures and connects people through message and melody. For them, DewdropMusic is more than just music—it’s a movement for positivity, awareness, and the vibrant spirit of reggae.

Their latest track, “FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT” featuring Nick Sefakis, is a rallying cry against injustice, corruption, and broken promises. “We wrote it to voice the frustrations many feel but can’t express,” the band shares. “It’s about resisting manipulation, standing up for truth, and breaking free from oppression.”

Sefakis, an American roots reggae and hip-hop artist best known for his work with Iya Terra, brings his own energy of resistance and conviction to the track. The result is an anthem of empowerment—a call to awaken, unite, and fight for what’s right.

As Dewdrop continues to evolve, one thing remains clear: their music doesn’t just move bodies—it moves minds. PR