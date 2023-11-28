Disney’s ‘Princess the Concert’ relives childhood dreams

The cast of the show not only serenaded the crowd with their spellbinding voice but even shared their experiences and achievements on Broadway.

Anneliese Van Der Pol, who played the final Belle in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast on Broadway, is famously known for her role as Chelsea Daniels in the American comedy “That’s So Raven.”

Aisha Jackson, who made history as the first black woman to play Anna in Disney’s Frozen on Broadway; Steffanie Leigh, who made her Broadway debut as Mary Poppins; Adam J. Levy, who is currently performing in Moulin Rouge on Broadway, and on-stage host, musical collaborators Benjamin Rauhala; and Krysta Rodriguez who played Megara in the international premiere stage adaptation of Hercules.

For the concert, the artists kick it off with a bang as their magical vocals reverberate the convention center.