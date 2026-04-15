Evanescence drops new single; announces new album Sanctuary out June 5

The album, which features tracks produced by Cervini/Fish alongside songs produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Korn, Foo Fighters, Rush), will be available June 5th as a Digital Album, Standard CD, Deluxe CD and limited-edition Box Set. A double vinyl of the album will be released on September 4th.

Amy Lee shares, “This album is over three years in the making, and finally listening back to it all at once, about to release it to the world, I am so damn proud of every second of it. It’s overwhelming. Working on it has been my outlet for so much that feels wrong and out of control, and a place to ignite hope through the power of music and connection… good thing we have the tour all lined up or I wouldn’t know what to do with myself now! I’ve been completely obsessed. I’m dying for the fans to hear this.”

Recently, the band announced their 2026 World Tour, kicking off on June 11, journeying across North America, UK, and Europe. Special guest Spiritbox and Nova Twins will open on the North American portion of the tour, and special guest Poppy will support on the UK & Europe shows with Nova Twins opening outside the UK.

K.Flay, who features on Evanescence’s latest single, “Fight Like A Girl,” will open the UK shows. K.Flay will also support Evanescence for their Red Rocks Amphitheatre concert.

Evanescence has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1/£1/€1 from every ticket sold will support organizations providing humanitarian aid and medical relief to those in need around the world.

The band’s most recent tracks “Fight Like A Girl (feat. K.Flay)” and “Afterlife” have been met with instant praise from fans and critics alike, stating “It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Amy Lee and company” - LOUDER, and “Evanescence’s first song in four years finds the band hitting what they hit best” - REVOLVER Magazine.

“Afterlife” dominated the charts upon release reaching the No. 1 spot on both Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and Mediabase’s Active Rock Radio chart in both the U.S. and Canada.

The band is no stranger to success, with their 2003 record Fallen holding steady as the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century (ranking just behind Lady Gaga’s The Fame and ahead of Coldplay’s A Rush of Blood to the Head), remaining one of the best-selling albums of all time, with more than 17 million copies sold worldwide. The album’s stratospheric singles, including “Bring Me to Life,” broke the Top 10 in more than 15 countries and topped Billboard’s Mainstream Top 40 and Alternative Airplay charts. “My Immortal” was a Top 10 hit in over ten countries, including the US, UK, and Australia.

Sanctuary Track List are: Beautiful Lie; Tell Me When You’ve Had Enough; Who Will You Follow; Rapture; Afterlife; Sanctuary; How Do I Heal; About Us; Calm Down; Self Destruct; Forever Without You; and Wide Open Heart. PR