Experience Haikyuu fever exclusively at SM Cinema!

ARE you rooting for Karasuno High or Nekoma High? Crows or Cats?
If you’re stumped by those questions, you’re obviously out of the loop regarding the current varsity volleyball craze gripping the country, or you’re not one of the countless anime/manga fans who religiously follow the Haikyu series.
Set in the Miyagi prefecture of Northeastern Japan, Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle is the current anime film the kids are all crazy about, turning each SM IMAX screening into a FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) cosplay party. And yes, one can catch the film at the SM Cinema and Director’s Club, but the IMAX screenings are where it’s truly happening!
Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle follows the latest adventures of our main protagonist, Shoyo Hinata. Inspired to follow the footsteps of his varsity volleyball idol, the Little Giant, Shoyo discovers that joining the Karasuno High volleyball team means he has to bury the hatchet and team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama.
With themes and lessons about teamwork, pride, forgiveness, and resolution, we join the journey of the Karasuno High volleyball team through the Nationals and the preliminary rounds leading up to the Dumpster Battle, where they face bitter rival Nekoma High.
It’s more than just a film screening. The exclusive run of this anime film at SM Cinemas has created a vibrant community of Gen Z and Gen Alpha moviegoers. They flock to their favorite SM Supermalls, decked out in full Haikyu gear, ready to transform the movie into an unforgettable party!
From merchandise to IG-ready standees and posters, Haikyu installations have become integral parts of the excitement that’s taken hold of these fans. The long lines for tickets have turned into joyful activities, filled with smiles and excited chatter, as fans eagerly await their turn.
The recent National University double championship sweep of the Men’s and Women’s UAAP volleyball tournament and how so much excitement was generated during the game has only added spice to this Haikyu film, and how new fans and followers have taken to the subject matter of this latest Haikyu film series installment.
Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle, a bona fide worldwide hit, is showing exclusively at SM Cinemas. This is your chance to be a part of the trending happy movie date of the season! Whether you’re watching with a loved one, your barkada, or the family, remember your Snack Time favorites. And, of course, your cosplay opportunity!
