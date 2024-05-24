Experience Haikyuu fever exclusively at SM Cinema!

Set in the Miyagi prefecture of Northeastern Japan, Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle is the current anime film the kids are all crazy about, turning each SM IMAX screening into a FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) cosplay party. And yes, one can catch the film at the SM Cinema and Director’s Club, but the IMAX screenings are where it’s truly happening!

Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle follows the latest adventures of our main protagonist, Shoyo Hinata. Inspired to follow the footsteps of his varsity volleyball idol, the Little Giant, Shoyo discovers that joining the Karasuno High volleyball team means he has to bury the hatchet and team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama.

With themes and lessons about teamwork, pride, forgiveness, and resolution, we join the journey of the Karasuno High volleyball team through the Nationals and the preliminary rounds leading up to the Dumpster Battle, where they face bitter rival Nekoma High.