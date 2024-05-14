Experience the whimsical 'Parokyaverse': 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical' at Newport World Resorts a success

While the AHEB: The Musical and PNE Musical share the same producer, each play possesses its own unique qualities, presenting a total opposite experience that defies expectations when watching the PNE Musical.

Assistant Director Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo expressed excitement as she spilled some spoilers about the play's storyline. It revolves around the concept of characters entering a different universe — the Parokya universe — where they uncover the key to conquering their inner demons and returning to the real world.

"When we did this, when we knew that we were going to do the PNE Musical and we listened to the songs, we knew that it had to be whimsical, it had to be crazy, because that's how their songs are, it had to be wild. So, when we started working on the script, we decided to create all the universes," Lauchengco-Yulo added.