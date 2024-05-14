Experience the whimsical 'Parokyaverse': 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical' at Newport World Resorts a success

The transformation of a band's songs into a musical production is slowly gaining momentum in the Philippine theater scene. Who could have imagined that the 1997 album of the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Parokya ni Edgar's ‘Buruguduystunstugudunstuy’ would be revived into a full-length theatrical experience? Take note: it's not just the 1997 album, but the entire discography of Parokya ni Edgar.
Following the success of "Ang Huling El Bimbo: The Musical," Newport World Resorts introduced a new musical play titled ‘Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical’ as their most expensive production in musical theater yet.
While the AHEB: The Musical and PNE Musical share the same producer, each play possesses its own unique qualities, presenting a total opposite experience that defies expectations when watching the PNE Musical.
Assistant Director Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo expressed excitement as she spilled some spoilers about the play's storyline. It revolves around the concept of characters entering a different universe — the Parokya universe — where they uncover the key to conquering their inner demons and returning to the real world.
"When we did this, when we knew that we were going to do the PNE Musical and we listened to the songs, we knew that it had to be whimsical, it had to be crazy, because that's how their songs are, it had to be wild. So, when we started working on the script, we decided to create all the universes," Lauchengco-Yulo added.
Lauchengco-Yulo said that the entire premise of the story revolves around individuals grappling with their inner demons, jumping on a journey where they ultimately uncover how to overcome these inner struggles. Lauchengco-Yulo also said that the storytelling approach used is truly extraordinary and it is akin to "Wizard of Oz," that's the vibe they're going for.
The producers of PNE Musical expressed their desire for a departure from the tone of AHEB as they found AHEB to be very dark, heavy, and somber, so they aimed for something entirely different. Lauchengco-Yulo said that they sought a contrasting vibe, reminiscent of songs like "Don't Touch My Birdie" and envisioned a shift to a lighter, more whimsical atmosphere akin to "Magic Spaceship." Naturally, this led them to explore a different universe, which is why Parokya ni Edgar Musical was made.
“Di kami nakakatulog, we were happy last week when we opened and the response was very good. The expectations are so high because of AHEB, that's why we had to go the opposite talaga para walang comparison. You cannot compare PNE to AHEB at all, no way can you compare them,” Lauchengco-Yulo added.
To experience the magic of the Parokya Universe, known as the Parokyaverse, one must journey to its exclusive home at the prestigious Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay.
Since its debut in April, "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical'' has consistently drawn sold-out crowds, culminating in a spectacular gala night performance on Thursday, May 2.
From devoted theater buffs to avid OPM enthusiasts, thousands of spectators have eagerly fastened their seatbelts for a live theater experience that transcends the ordinary and transports them to realms beyond imagination.
Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical marks the 10th significant theatrical production by Newport World Resorts, representing their most substantial investment in a Filipino production to date.
“We spared no expense because the Filipino audience deserves the best. Gusto naming makita na kung kaya nila sa Broadway, kaya rin natin dito sa Newport (We want to see to it that if others can do it in Broadway, we can also do it here in Newport),” Newport World Resorts President and CEO Kingson Sian said during the gala night.
During the gala night on May 2, all six members of Parokya ni Edgar, including lead vocalist Chito Miranda, were in attendance, brimming with excitement as they witnessed the enchantment of the play and delved into the depths of the Parokyaverse.
“Sobrang overwhelming lang ‘yung experience because naging audience kami sa isang show na talagang out of this world (The experience was incredibly overwhelming because we became the audience in a show that was truly out of this world). They were using our songs, and they added new life and new meaning [to them),” PNE said.
Listening to the songs of Parokya ni Edgar can transport you to the universe you desire, depending on your mood. Their music resonates deeply with nostalgia, particularly for those who have been following them since their debut years through their rise to prominence. Undoubtedly, Original Pilipino Music remains vibrant, with its melodies spanning Pinoy Pop, Pinoy R&B, and beyond, serving as a stalwart pillar in the Philippine music industry.
As theater productions incorporate OPM songs into their plays, it is crucial to offer them support and recognition.
