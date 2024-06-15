FDCP to showcase classics, contemporary LGBTQIA+ films through Pelikulaya 2024

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) is celebrating Pride Month in vibrant colors by showcasing Filipino classics and contemporary LGBTQIA+ cinema through Pelikulaya from June 19 to 30.

Continuing with the theme “Mga Kuwentong Mapagpalaya,” the films included in the lineup

celebrate queer lives in all their joy, resilience, and beauty through the storytelling of renowned Filipino filmmakers such as National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Lino Brocka, film historian Nick Deocampo, and director Luciano Carlos.

The lineup also features works by contemporary Filipino filmmakers including Ryan Machado, Jay Altarejos, Alvin Yapan, Joseph Mangat, Ivan Payawal, and Jun Lana, further enriching the celebration with their unique perspectives on LGBTQIA+ experiences. Pelikulaya will also present the acclaimed world cinema titles “Close” by Lukas Dhont and “Monster” by Kore-eda.

Along with the full-length films, Pelikulaya is showcasing a selection of critically acclaimed

queer short films by local and student filmmakers such as JT Trinidad, Mark Felix Ebreo, Louisse Carlo Ledonio, Xeph Suarez, Trishtan Perez, Apa Agbayani, and Myra Soriaso.

“Through the celebration of the Month of Pride, we see the rainbow not only as a symbol of

hope but as a sampler of human beings bound together by acceptance, compassion and understanding.” FDCP Chairman and CEO Jose Javier Reyes said in a statement.

The Pelikulaya 2024 titles is set to screen at The Metropolitan Theater, Robinsons Galleria, and Cinematheque Centres in Manila, Davao, Nabunturan, Negros, and Iloilo. Moviegoers from Manila may purchase their tickets through fdcp.ph/cinemathequecentremanila with prices ranging from Php 150.00 to Php 200.00 depending on the film.

JuanFlix: The FDCP Channel is also streaming a curated lineup of Pelikulaya titles starting

on June 21 for only P99.00/month.

Here is the 2024 Pelikulaya’s selection of Filipino classics and award-winning films.

Onsite film screenings at Cinematheque Centres Nationwide from June 19-30:

● Facifica Falayfay (1969) by Luciano Carlos

● Huling Palabas (2023) by Ryan Machado

● Ang Sayaw ng Dalawang Kaliwang Paa (2011) by Alvin Yapan

● Kasal (2014) by Jay Altarejos

● Divine Factory (2022) by Joseph Mangat

● Ang Tatay Kong Nanay (1978) by Lino Brocka

● Oliver (1983) by Nick Deocampo

● Close (2022) by Lukas Dhont

● Kaming Mga Talyada (1962) by Tony Cayado

Pelikulaya Short Film Set screening at the Cinematheque Centres Nationwide:

● Astri and Tambulah by Xeph Suarez

● The River that Never Ends by JT Trinidad

● I Get So Sad Sometimes by Trishtan Perez

● Abutan Man Tayo ng Houselights by Apa Agbayani

● A Catholic Schoolgirl by Myra Soriaso

● Congratulations, Dx! by Mark Felix Ebreo

● Crush by Louisse Carlo Ledonio

Online streaming on JuanFlix:

● Si Astri maka si Tambulah by Xeph Suarez

● I Get So Sad Sometimes by Trishtan Perez

● Nang Maglublob Ako Sa Isang Mangkok ng Liwanag by Kukay Zinampan

● This is Not a Coming Out Story by Mark Felix Ebreo

● Markova: Comfort Gay by Gil Portes

● Jay by Francis Xavier Pasion

● Ang Sayaw ng Dalawang Kaliwang Paa by Alvin Yapan

● 2 Cool 2 Be 4Gotten by Petersen Vargas

● Mamu (and a Mother Too) by Rod Singh

● Sila Sila by Giancarlo Abrahan

● Metamorphosis by J.E. Tiglao

● Happy Together by Wong Kar Wai

Film screenings at Robinsons Galleria on June 22 and 30:

● Close (2022) by Lukas Dhont

● Monster (2023) by Kore-eda

● Huling Palabas (2023) by Ryan Machado

● Becky and Badette (2023) by Jun Lana

● About Us But Not About Us (2023) by Jun Lana

Film screening at The Metropolitan Theater on June 23:

● Gameboys: The Movie (2021) by Ivan Payawal

Pelikulaya is also featuring a series of Film Talks, Special Screenings, and talkback sessions held at Cinematheque Centres Nationwide, which aims to create an inclusive platform for reflection, celebration, and dialogue.

Through this, the FDCP aims to honor and celebrate the experiences and identities within

the LGBTQIA+ community by showcasing narratives that respect and amplify gender Diversity.

Pelikulaya 2024 is presented by the FDCP, JuanFlix, and Cinematheque Centres, supported by Robinsons Galleria and The Metropolitan Theater.

For more updates on Pelikulaya, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. PR