Filipina street dancer ‘Nemesis’ takes on the World

After a hard-fought win at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals last May, Cebuana street dancer Sam Rivera known in battles as ‘Nemesis’, is set to represent the Philippines, showcasing Filipino flair, rhythm, and freestyle creativity at the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 World Finals happening on October 11 to 12 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

The world stage awaits

After months of high-energy dance battles across the globe, the world’s best dancers are converging in Los Angeles for the ultimate one-on-one freestyle showdown. Champions from over 50 countries will bring their unique moves, cultural influences, and raw improvisation skills, creating a competition that’s as unpredictable as it is exciting.

The Philippines’ very own Nemesis is more than ready to face off against the top dancers from all over the world, proving Filipinos have what it takes to take on the biggest international stage for street dance.

Training for the battle

After competing as a Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finalist in 2024, Nemesis returned this year stronger than ever, securing the crown at the 2025 National Finals in her hometown of Cebu. Since that milestone win, Nemesis has been getting ready, refining her Krump freestyle, endurance, and stage presence to prepare for the world spotlight.

“This year I’m really in it to win, but I also remind myself to have fun on stage when I’m dancing. Just vibe with the music and trust my body’s instincts,” said Nemesis. “I’m the type of freestyle dancer that doesn’t prepare for sets, I just need to condition my body, relying on muscle-memory, as well as drills, also concepts and ideas to generate movements from there.”

The Filipino finalist also shared how mindset is just as important as physical training: “Readying myself mentally and emotionally for the pressure, because LA is where the best dancers are. But I take it as an opportunity to learn from them.”

On Nemesis' approach for the World Final, she shared, “My goal is still to just give a good performance. So others will see that ‘Wow! This is what dancers in the Philippines are like!’ It depends on the crowd, but as long as you give a good performance, other people will see that you’re amazing.”

Countdown to the Finals in LA

The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals will bring together the best of the global street dance scene during the World Finals Week, running from October 7 to 11. The main World Finals competition takes place on October 11 at the Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, where dancers will go head-to-head in freestyle battles, with the twist that the crowd decides who moves forward. Catch the action live on Red Bull TV on October 11 at 9 PM (PDT) / October 12 at 12 PM (Philippine time).

With global champions, rising stars, and local heroes in the mix, the competition promises to be an explosive display of creativity and artistry. Only one dancer will walk away as the 2025 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Champion.

