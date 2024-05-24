Filipino artist drops new single dedicated to TWICE
Manila-based musician and content creator Chris Cantada Force released on Friday, May 24, a new single dedicated to K-Pop girl group TWICE.
Chris was the drummer for Platinum Award-winning band Sponge Cola in 2002-2008. He took a break from music and concentrated on creating content on his YouTube channel Chris Cantada Force, which has garnered approximately 1.56 Million subscribers.
He decided to return to the music scene with his first single “Dragon, Fly” in 2023. Now, he is about to release his fifth single titled “Once.”
“Once” is Chris’ love letter to K-pop group TWICE. It was originally slated for release later this year, but he decided to bump it up earlier to coincide with TWICE’s fan meet in Manila this June. The song is specifically dedicated to TWICE member, Jeongyeon.
For authenticity, Chris decided to collaborate with musicians who are also fans of TWICE. Conrad Javier (Fables, Boy Elroy) recorded guitars, Inky De Dios (Brigada, Kjwan) played keyboards, Hazel Faith sung backing vocals, and Joey Santos acted as producer. Legendary sound engineer, Angee Rozul, tracked the recording as well.
Aside from the English version, he is also releasing a Korean version of the song. This is Chris’ first time singing in Korean. Both versions were released on May 24, 2024 on all streaming platforms.
