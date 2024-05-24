Filipino artist drops new single dedicated to TWICE

Chris was the drummer for Platinum Award-winning band Sponge Cola in 2002-2008. He took a break from music and concentrated on creating content on his YouTube channel Chris Cantada Force, which has garnered approximately 1.56 Million subscribers.

He decided to return to the music scene with his first single “Dragon, Fly” in 2023. Now, he is about to release his fifth single titled “Once.”

“Once” is Chris’ love letter to K-pop group TWICE. It was originally slated for release later this year, but he decided to bump it up earlier to coincide with TWICE’s fan meet in Manila this June. The song is specifically dedicated to TWICE member, Jeongyeon.