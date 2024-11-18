Filmmakers on the making of the long-awaited sequel ‘Gladiator II’ in cinemas December 4

In 2021, Scott approached screenwriter David Scarpa, who wrote the director’s 2017 true-crime drama All the Money in the World, to craft a compelling tale based on a story by Peter Craig (writer of Top Gun: Maverick). It is 15 years after the death of Maximus Decimus Meridius, Russell Crowe’s character in the original. Combat in the Colosseum has become more deadly, violent and spectacular as bloodthirsty crowds urge the half-mad emperors Caracalla and Geta (Fred Hechinger and Joseph Quinn, respectively) to new heights of cruelty. The Roman Empire continues its relentless march across the world, expanding its borders, pillaging every culture in its path and forcing the survivors to fight for their lives in the ring.

“I knew and loved the original,” says Scarpa. “When Ridley approached me, I was extremely excited. Gladiator is such an esteemed classic and a touchstone for historical action films. I was both honored and a little apprehensive about working with the people who created that world. Ridley has a very strong directorial voice, and his vision is central to the movie.”

Filmmakers, actors and everyone else who worked on the film are excited for movie audiences around the world to watch it. “Ridley is at the top of his game with Gladiator II,” says Wick. “Imagine coming to the movies after a tough day of work and having Ridley Scott as your tour guide to Ancient Rome. He will transport you into another world that’s vibrant, emotional, dangerous and extremely theatrical, a world full of corruption and deceit. And in his own unsentimental way, he will lead you to last vestiges of strength and honor and you will watch them prevail. It will be a unique and satisfying experience that engages all the senses, but most of all the heart.”

For Scott, one of cinema’s masters of the period picture, Gladiator II is at once specific and timeless. “This film is about the Roman Empire, obviously,” he says. “But it’s also about the way humanity never learns its lesson. We keep repeating history again and again and again.”

In cinemas December 4, Gladiator II is distributed in the Philippines by Paramount Pictures through Columbia Pictures. PR