‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ hits cinemas this Halloween

Get ready for a game of survival at the cinemas when “Five Nights At Freddy’s” opens November 1 nationwide.

From horror haven Blumhouse, producers of recent hit cinema terrors “M3gan”, “The Black Phone” and “Invisible Man”, brings “Five Nights at Freddy’s” to the big screen. The film stars Hunger Games’ Josh Hutcherson as he takes on his latest character as Mike, a guard who must survive the harrowing nights in the abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria.

Haunted by the mysterious disappearance of his brother a decade ago, Mike takes the job as a night watchman at the mysterious restaurant after being fired from his previous job in order to keep custody of his other younger sibling, Abby (played by Piper Rubio).

But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa Shelly, a local police officer (Elizabeth Lail; You, Mack & Rita), Mike’s nights at Freddy’s will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

Nearly a decade ago, game developer Scott Cawthon found himself at a crossroads. Cawthon’s previous gaming projects had not been financially successful, and he found himself in a crisis of faith, questioning whether he should give up game development entirely and find a different path.

Then, late one night, Cawthon came across a review of what he had imagined might be his final gaming effort, Chipper & Sons Lumber Co. A user had written that the animatronic characters in the family-friendly game were “unintentionally terrifying.” In that moment Cawthon had an epiphany: What if he were to make something intentionally terrifying?

Five Nights at Freddy’s, the resulting horror game, puts players in the shoes of Mike, a night watchman hired to look after the abandoned theme-style Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. Players quickly learn that it’s the restaurant’s derelict animatronic stage performers — Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica and Foxy the Pirate — they must worry about, because the hulking creations seem to take on a life of their own between midnight and 6 a.m.

The film also stars Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes), as Mike’s icy aunt, Jane; Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost, 9-1-1) as Abby’s caring babysitter, Maxine; and Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream) as Steve Raglan, Mike’s smug career counselor.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” is directed by Ema Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon). Based on the video game series “Five Nights at Freddy’s” by Scott Cawthon. The puppet wrangling supervisor is Robert Bennett (Mary Poppins Returns, The Jungle Book); the special effects coordinator is Donnie Dean (Unhinged, Girls Trip) and the visual effects supervisor is Jonathan Dearing (M3GAN, The Invisible Man).

From Universal Pictures International, "Five Nights at Freddy's" opens November 1 In local cinemas nationwide.