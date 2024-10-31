With outdated hardware and limited gaming time, however, Hazel is far from being recognized by the online community – while her brother’s detainment only furthers her family into financial devastation. But the ever-determined Hazel perseveres until a timely moment during her livestream alters her course and her family’s forever.

Team ISLA’s tech support, custodian and in-game coach. Kuya Ong (Jbeili), is a brotherly figure – also joins the team in some of their training sessions.

The stern, intensely serious team captain of Team Isla. With his commanding stature, Von (Yves Flores) expects nothing but the best from his teammates – often drilling them to exhaustion. Like Hazel – Yves’s passion for gaming is rooted in familial conflict. But in his case, Yves’s parents are more overbearing than ignorant, disappointed with Yves’s career choice in e-sports rather than the path to a medical degree they have set for him.

Ryan (played by Harvey Bautista) goes by many names – loverboy, chick magnet, heartthrob. But don't let his looks deceive you, he is also a skilled player at Xandata. Playing a hulking "Juggernaut" class, Ryan can usually be seen at the frontlines whenever Team ISLA engages their opponents, prioritizing his teammate's safety rather than his own.

Shifting gears from crime drama thrillers to delve into the fast-rising popularity of esports in the country, Red’s “Friendly Fire” is set to ablaze theater screens anew when it opens October 23 in Ph cinemas nationwide.