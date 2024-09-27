Friendship in every relationship

The festival lineup includes the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards’ Best Film, Smugglers (2023), an action-packed tale of trust and survival; Love Reset (2023), a heartwarming comedy that redefines love and companionship; Picnic (2024), a touching short film about childhood friendship and adventure; Our Season (2023), a moving story about the bonds of friendship and family; and Inseparable Bros (2019), a film that portrays the unbreakable connection between two brothers. Each film brings a unique perspective on the power of friendship.

The 2024 Korean Film Festival is made possible through the support of the Korean Film Council, Film Development Council of the Philippines, Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, SM Cinema, and the University of the Philippines Film Institute.

Join us at SM Cinema Davao, Cinema 3 in SM City Davao in celebrating this milestone year of friendship between Korea and the Philippines through the universal language of film at “Chingu Kita.”

Details about the event and sign-up information can be found here:

https://bit.ly/KFFMeetTheChingus