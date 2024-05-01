“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” to hold World Premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Nine years after “Mad Max: Fury Road,” the Australian director, screenwriter and producer George Miller’s famous saga is back on the Croisette! The highly anticipated “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” will be revealed in the presence of the director and the cast, led by Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, on the occasion of an Out of Competition gala screening at the Grand Théâtre Lumière at the Palais des Festivals on Wednesday May 15.

“Mad Max” (1979), “Mad Max II: The Challenge” (1981), “Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome” (1985), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” (2024): in 5 episodes and in almost 5 decades, George Miller has created a cathartic myth, even a cathartic mythology. “Mad Max” is a chronicle of societal and environmental collapse, playing with genre codes to question these themes, initially visionary and now cruelly topical. Originally filmed in the Australian Outback, this revisited “Western on wheels” describes a dystopian world where speed and movement are just as synonymous with life energy as with death as a result of resource depletion, offering the viewer a dose of adrenaline rarely equalled on the big screen.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” is the latest episode. It returns to the origins of Furiosa, the new saga-heroine who appeared in “Mad Max: Fury Road,” rewarded with several Oscars. Actress Anya Taylor-Joy plays the young Furiosa, trying to return home, despite numerous hostile armed gangs.

“The idea of this prequel has been with me for over a decade,” said George Miller. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to return to the Festival de Cannes – along with Anya, Chris and Tom – to share ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.’ There is no better place than La Croisette to experience this film with audiences on the world stage.”

George Miller, the singular and unclassifiable filmmaker, passing from post-apocalyptic films to young audiences – “Babe” (1995), “Happy Feet” (2006) – was twice a Festival de Cannes Jury member before becoming its President in 2016 for the 69th edition. In 2022, he presented “Three Thousand Years of Longing” with Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, Out of Competition.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” will arrive in Philippine theaters on May 22.

About “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

This all-new original, standalone action adventure was directed by George Miller, script by Miller and “Mad Max: Fury Road” co-writer Nico Lathouris. The film was produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (“Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Babe”), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role, Chris Hemsworth, Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

In cinemas May 22, 2024, “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” is distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company.



