Globe wraps up Kadayawan weekend with G music fest

Globe closed out the Kadayawan weekend on a high note with G Music Fest at the Ayala Abreeza Activity Center. The night brought festival-goers together for live music, dancing, and shared energy, with performances from local favorite The Dukes and rising artist Earl Agustin that had the crowd singing along and celebrating the last burst of Kadayawan spirit.

The concert capped days of Globe activities across Davao—from airport greetings and festival booths to pop-up stores and neighborhood blitzes. Festival-goers enjoyed prepaid and postpaid offers, freebies, and games, with Globe teams engaging communities at Rizal Park, SM Davao, Buhangin, and Azuela Cove.

Globe also made its GFiber Prepaid and GFiber Plan offers more accessible by setting up offsite Globe AT HOMEtouchpoints in key festival areas. Customers enjoyed exclusive perks, including a ₱599 installation fee with a modem and 7 days of unlimited fiber, plus a ₱100 GCash credit for sign-ups from August 15–17 at select locations.

For those opting for postpaid, Globe AT HOME Plans offered speeds up to 300 Mbps, a 12-month Disney+ Basic subscription, and access to Blast TV for as low as ₱1,499 per month. New subscribers between August 15–17 also received a ₱300 GCash credit at participating locations.

Mobile users also scored special perks. Customers availing of GPlan Plus with Device plans during the festival received a free Honor Camplight Speaker worth ₱4,999. The offer runs until September 30, 2025, and applies to both new and renewing subscribers under eligible plans.

“Kadayawan is about celebrating the vibrant spirit of Davao,” said Roche Vandenberghe, Globe Chief Marketing Officer. “We wanted to make the experience even more special by showing up in ways that bring people together and keep them connected, from the music to the moments in between.”

Through music, movement, and meaningful touchpoints, Globe made this year’s Kadayawan celebration more connected than ever. PR