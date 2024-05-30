GMA Masterclass offers new insights on the next election, highlights A.I.

As part of its proactive preparations for the midterm elections, GMA Integrated News, in collaboration with Regional TV and Synergy, brought together the Network’s multimedia journalists for “GMA Masterclass: Road to the 2025 Elections” last May 25, Saturday at Studio 5, GMA Network Center.

Among the participants were anchors, reporters, video journalists, program managers, station managers, and writers from GMA News Manila, GMA Regional TV, GMA News Online, Super Radyo DZBB, and RGMA.

Providing relevant and useful information about the midterm national and local elections were COMELEC Chairperson Atty. George Erwin Garcia, University of the Philippines Diliman Journalism Professor Dr. Rachel Khan, GMA Legal Affairs Department Assistant Vice President for Litigation & Special Projects Atty. Jose Vener Ibarra, NMI Information Security and Data Privacy Assistant Vice President Rodel Arenas, and GMA Integrated News Social Media Manager Audrey Mae Domasian.

Atty. Garcia provided an overview of the 2025 midterm elections and discussed voter education. Some participants also got to try the automated vote counting machine and the touch-screen voting machine which will be used by registered overseas Filipino voters in territories that do not allow internet voting.

Dr. Khan, meanwhile, highlighted the impact of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) on politics and how media practitioners can adopt A.I. tools for election coverage.

Atty. Ibarra discussed election laws governing media.

Lastly, Arenas and Domasian explained how to detect deepfakes and online disinformation, and shared tools for A.I. detection.