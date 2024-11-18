GMA unveils 'Ganito Ang Paskong Pinoy: Puno ng Pasasalamat'

Being one with the Filipino, GMA Network wholeheartedly embraces a culture of gratitude as Filipinos come together to celebrate the season with and give thanks to the Lord, family, friends, and loved ones. Approaching its 75th anniversary next year, the Kapuso Network reflects on its journey with deep appreciation for the unwavering support of Filipino audiences.

GMA Network also aims to express its heartfelt gratitude by continuously giving back. Through GMA Kapuso Foundation (GMAKF)’s Christmas project "Give A Gift: Alay sa Batang Pinoy," donors are encouraged to spread more cheer and hope during the holiday season with donations that will provide children and their families with Noche Buena food packs.

GMA’s 2024 Christmas Station ID gathers its biggest stars and personalities, together with the Network’s executives, led by GMA Network Chairman Atty. Felipe L. Gozon and President and CEO Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr., showcasing the Kapuso family’s deep bond. “Ganito Ang Paskong Pinoy: Puno ng Pasasalamat” evokes the joy and warmth of a family reunion, with scenes of Kapuso personalities celebrating, sharing heartfelt moments, and embracing the essence of togetherness.