Go back to the beginning in “Hush” featurette from “A Quiet Place: Day One”

When they hear you. They hunt you. The new futuristic thriller. A Quiet Place: Day One, takes audiences back to the day the world went quiet. “We have gone back to the beginning of what happened before the creatures invaded the Earth,” explains Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther), who plays one of the lead characters Samira.

Watch the “Hush” featurette here: https://youtu.be/25eLfmwe9ak

Actor Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), who stars as Eric, explains the recurring themes from the previous films and new twists fans can anticipate from this brand new adventure. “In [A Quiet Place:] Day One we explore similar themes to the beginning of the second film, where we watch the Abbott family negotiate this invasion, except this time we’re set in an urban environment: In New York City,” he says.

“It’s a completely different perspective. A different environment, a different setting, and this one is so much more devastating to witness,” Actor Djimon Honsou, who reprises his role from A Quiet Place Part II, explains. “Day One takes us to one of the densest, and noisiest city in the world, and turns in completely quiet.”



Watch Samira, Eric, and others try to survive and navigate through a quieter, more dangerous world as A Quiet Place: Day One arrives in Philippine cinemas on June 26. PR