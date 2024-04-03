“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” uproars $194-M global opening weekend

The visual effects for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was praiseworthy for Empire, as they wrote, “The power-struggle that emerges between Kong and Skar King is beautifully rendered, and that it’s all communicated effectively sans dialogue is a testament to Weta’s increasingly impressive visual-effects work.” They also talked about how the film will satisfy audiences who are looking for a fun, action-packed thrill ride. “It’s hard not to watch it without a grin on your face,” they stated.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now showing in Philippine cinemas.

About “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (“Godzilla vs. Kong” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series) and Simon Barrett (“You’re Next”) and Jeremy Slater (“Moon Knight”), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character “Godzilla” owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.

The film stars Rebecca Hall (“Godzilla vs. Kong,” The Night House”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Bullet Train”), Dan Stevens (“Gaslit,” “Legion,” “Beauty and the Beast”), Kaylee Hottle (“Godzilla vs. Kong”), Alex Ferns (“The Batman,” “Wrath of Man,” “Chernobyl”) and Fala Chen (“Irma Vep,” “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”).

In cinemas March 30, 2024, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” is distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company. PR