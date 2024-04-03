“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” uproars $194-M global opening weekend

The Titans are on top of their game as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire gathered a monstrous $194 million worldwide on its opening weekend. The epic monster mash sets the record for second-highest opening of the year, and stands as the third highest grossing movie of 2024 so far. A hit with fans, the film also garnered a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
A team-up for the ages, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire introduces a new threat to Hollow Earth: the villainous Skar King. Only the combined forces of the fearsome Godzilla and the massive Kong can hope to defeat Skar King and save mankind. Returning to helm the project from Godzilla vs. Kong is director Adam Wingard, and it stars Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Dan Stevens.
IGN notes the intense action that fans of the Titans will love. “Director Adam Wingard has a lot of fun with textures, colors, and camera work, and he’s adept at giving fans the over-the-top monster action that they demand via an imposing new villain,” they wrote. The Verge praises the fight scenes between the massive monsters, and the expressiveness of the Titans. “Kong and Skar King’s clashes in the Hollow Earth are brutal and cleverly shot in ways that almost make you forget how humongous the Titans are as you see them flying through the air, wielding their primal weapons. Kong’s expressiveness, in particular, helps The New Empire’s action feel emotionally driven because you can see him thinking things through,” they wrote.
The visual effects for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was praiseworthy for Empire, as they wrote, “The power-struggle that emerges between Kong and Skar King is beautifully rendered, and that it’s all communicated effectively sans dialogue is a testament to Weta’s increasingly impressive visual-effects work.” They also talked about how the film will satisfy audiences who are looking for a fun, action-packed thrill ride. “It’s hard not to watch it without a grin on your face,” they stated.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now showing in Philippine cinemas.
About “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”
The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.
Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (“Godzilla vs. Kong” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series) and Simon Barrett (“You’re Next”) and Jeremy Slater (“Moon Knight”), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character “Godzilla” owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.
The film stars Rebecca Hall (“Godzilla vs. Kong,” The Night House”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Bullet Train”), Dan Stevens (“Gaslit,” “Legion,” “Beauty and the Beast”), Kaylee Hottle (“Godzilla vs. Kong”), Alex Ferns (“The Batman,” “Wrath of Man,” “Chernobyl”) and Fala Chen (“Irma Vep,” “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”).
In cinemas March 30, 2024, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company.