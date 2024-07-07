"Goin Bulilit" returns with new parodies; generates buzz online

The popular and well-loved ABS-CBN kiddie gag show "Goin Bulilit" made a successful comeback, launching with new and side-splitting parodies 'Baby Quiapo' and 'Magandarang Buhay.' The debut episode captivated viewers AND generated SIGNIFICANT buzz online, garnering over 60,000 concurrent views.
The pilot episode brought a wave of nostalgia to viewers who praised the show's fresh, funny sketches and the impressive comedic talents of the young cast.
In 'Magandarang Buhay,' momshies Jonila (Chastity), Redgie (Elisha), and Menai (Kulot) interviewed the former "Goin Bulilit" stars Nash Aguas and Mika dela Cruz, offering a glimpse into their married life. 'Baby Quiapo' featured the charming Sanggol, played Baby Giant, alongside Tiny Bubbles (Kelsey) and David Dimagibagiba (Argus), delivering plenty of laughs.
The show also brought back 'GB Patrol' and 'Ano Daw.' Viewers were also treated to a musical spoof of Angeline Quinto's Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas, titled "Kulitin Mo Ang Pilipinas' and a comedic take on a Senate hearing with Alice Gulo and Lisa Contiveros.
Viewers can look forward to even more entertaining parodies, and spoofs, and fresh faces who will bring good vibes and laughter in upcoming episodes.
Catch the newest batch of talented kids in "Goin Bulilit." Mondays till Fridays, 5:45PM and Saturday and Sunday, 4:30PM on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, ALLTV, A2Z, and iWantTFC. PR