"Goin Bulilit" returns with new parodies; generates buzz online

The show also brought back 'GB Patrol' and 'Ano Daw.' Viewers were also treated to a musical spoof of Angeline Quinto's Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas, titled "Kulitin Mo Ang Pilipinas' and a comedic take on a Senate hearing with Alice Gulo and Lisa Contiveros.

Viewers can look forward to even more entertaining parodies, and spoofs, and fresh faces who will bring good vibes and laughter in upcoming episodes.

Catch the newest batch of talented kids in "Goin Bulilit." Mondays till Fridays, 5:45PM and Saturday and Sunday, 4:30PM on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, ALLTV, A2Z, and iWantTFC. PR