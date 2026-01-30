Entertainment

Golden Globe® winners, romcom, and much more on HBO Max this February

Stream the ultimate love story of Joey and his meatball sub on Friends and Sheldon and his spot on The Big Bang Theory, or fall in love again with About Time, He's Just Not That Into You, The Time Traveler's Wife, The Fall Guy, and Heated Rivalry, this Valentine’s Day on HBO Max.

A scene from About Time. From left, Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson.
A scene from Eddington. From left, Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal.
A scene from ‘He's Just Not That Into You’.
Aubrey Plaza (left) and Margaret Qualley in ‘Honey Don't!’
From left, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath, Bob Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd, Connie Nielsen in Nobody 2.
One Battle After Another. Warner Bros.
Sinners. Warner Bros.
Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’.
A scene from ‘The Time Traveler's Wife.


With a star-studded lineup of premieres, including Eddington, with Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, action thriller Nobody 2, starring Bob Odenkirk and Sharon Stone, and Golden Globe®-winning Max Originals The Pitt and Hacks, to blockbuster movies One Battle After Another and Sinners. 

Korean entertainment fans are also in for a treat, with romantic comedy series, The Practical Guide to Love, as well as heartfelt drama Our Universe – following the story of two in-laws at odds who set aside their differences and navigate their newfound responsibilities.

Featured movies on HBO Max

· The Bad Guys 2, premiering February 6

· Eddington, premiering February 13

· Nobody 2, premiering February 20, and will also be available on HBO on February 21 at 9 p.m.

· Honey Don’t!, premiering February 27

Featured series on HBO Max

· Our Universe, premiering February 4

· The ‘Burbs, premiering February 8

· HBO Original Like Water For Chocolate Season two, premiering February 15

· New episodes of Mr. Bean: The Animated Series Season four, on February 16

· The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season two, premiering February 23

· The Practical Guide to Love, premiering February 28

Welcome the Year of the Horse with new episodes of the HBO Original A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, with its finale on February 23. 

New episodes of HBO Original Industry Season four and Max Original The Pitt Season two will also premiere on Mondays and Fridays, respectively.

Featured reality series on HBO Max

· TLC’s About Face, premiering February 2 

· Discovery’s In the Eye of the Storm Season three, premiering February 3

· HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home Season 18, premiering February 5

· AFN’s Thai Street Food: Best Kept Secrets, premiering February 13

· TLC’s Married to Evil, premiering February 19

Subscribe to HBO Max at www.hbomax.com or via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store from only ₱149/month and ₱1,040/12 months and stream on HBO Max via your preferred device. PR

