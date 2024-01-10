Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 to unfold in Contemporary Seoul

Season 1 captivated audiences worldwide with its unique blend of period drama and fantastical elements, earning high praise from international media. CNN hailed it as “[it] deserves to be a monster hit,” while TIME magazine noted, “it is also about the world we live in today.” Just 3 days after release, Season 1 gained a spot in the Global TOP 10(Non-English) to rise up to the third place and appear in the TOP 10 list of 69 countries across the globe including Brazil, Japan, Singapore, France, and Australia.

The suspense around the series is further fueled by the cliffhanger from Season 1’s finale and the anticipation of how the characters’ narratives will evolve. Actors, including Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee, have hinted at the deeper character developments and emotional depth of the upcoming season, continuing its legacy as a global sensation and delving into the mysteries of time travel and destiny.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2, set to premiere exclusively on Netflix, is all poised to reveal a larger, more dynamic story.