Harry Styles launches Together, Together with massive opening night

Notably, Styles has set a new Dutch ticket sales record with his historic 10-show run at Johan Cruijff ArenA, selling more than 450,000 tickets.

Together, Together will see Styles perform exclusively in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney throughout 2026. The run includes a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden — his only U.S. dates this year – along with 12 nights at Wembley Stadium, marking the most performances by any artist in a single year at the iconic venue. Special guests include Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, and Skye Newman across select dates.

Harry Styles charity partners

Together, Together will support Choose Love , with whom Harry has partnered for a decade. Choose Love is a responsive humanitarian organization delivering critical aid to those who need it most by working directly with communities. Harry’s support has provided essential services such as food, shelter, and education for people all over the world. This year, Choose Love and Together, Together will continue that work.

Harry Styles’ Together, Together tour is working with Green Nation, Live Nation’s global sustainability initiative, to engage venues and local teams on sustainability efforts throughout the run. Initiatives include reducing single-use materials and waste, encouraging lower-impact travel options for fans where available, and expanding plant-based food options at concessions. The tour is also taking steps to reduce production-related emissions by using HVO fuel as an alternative to conventional diesel for generators and tour trucks where feasible. Together, these efforts are designed to help make lower-impact choices accessible for fans, crew, and venue teams throughout the tour. PR