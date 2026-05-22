Henry Moodie releases new single



Henry Moodie delivers ‘MISS U’, an energetic yet introspective pop anthem that captures the emotional strain of being physically apart from the person you love most. Blending organic instrumentation with a euphoric, emotionally charged sound, Moodie reflects on the longing, vulnerability, and quiet frustration that come with distance in a relationship. With his signature heartfelt lyricism and soaring vocals, ‘MISS U’ offers a powerful snapshot of modern love — holding onto connection while missing the closeness of someone who’s far away.

Henry Moodie recently completed a hugely successful sold-out UK headline tour, culminating in a landmark show at London’s iconic Kentish Town Forum this April. The run marked another major milestone for the rising singer-songwriter, whose emotionally driven live performances continue to resonate with fans across the globe. Prior to the tour, Henry joined Lauren Spencer Smith across the USA as main support on her headline run, further cementing his reputation as one of pop’s most exciting emerging live artists as he continues a breakout year.

At just 22 years-old, Henry Moodie has already achieved more than 1 billion streams worldwide, landed in the Top 10 most viewed UK artists on TikTok in 2022 & 2024, was named among Amazon Music’s Artists To Watch in 2023 and named in Rolling Stone's ‘Artists to Watch ’25’. After completing a songwriting diploma at BIMM music school, Henry discovered his voice as a solo artist and songwriter, bringing forth a deep emotional vulnerability and sweeping, timeless lyrics. Henry released his debut EP, ‘in all of my lonely nights’, in the winter of 2023 followed by debut album, ‘mood swings’ which reached top 40 status in the UK, in October 2025. PR