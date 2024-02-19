Holodeck Productions’ Fantome unveils lineup

HOLODECK Productions will celebrate the lively Philippine dream pop, shoegaze, and indie rock scenes with their upcoming music event, ‘Fantome’. This will be held on March 23, 2024 at South Republik in Davao City.
The lineup features performances by Manila-based Megumi Acorda, Cagayan de Oro dreampop band KRNA, Cebu-based Novocrane, and the Davao bands Precal Dropouts and WeRideDynamite.
Megumi Acorda is a Manila-based five-piece act, playing music that may possibly be described as dream pop, or whatever sound captures the synchrony of the melodic, fuzzed out, and the personal. Aside from having millions of streams online, they have performed at many prestigious live events, such as the Esplanade’s Rocking the Region 2022 in Singapore.
Their music has been featured on CNN Philippines, Bandwagon Asia, NME Asia, The Straits Times, and OTOTOY Japan, among others. This will be Megumi Acorda’s first time performing in Davao City.
Inspired by the Japanese term, “kire-ina”, which easily translates to beautiful, KRNA produces original songs, renditions, live performances, and music videos that coincide with this meaning. CNN Philippines and Billboard Philippines included KRNA’s latest single, “Dream Again”, in their Top OPM releases of 2023.
The CDO-based dreampop band also performed in Singapore for the Asean Music Showcase Festival 2022 and performed virtually at the Music Lane Okinawa 2021 festival. KRNA has been cited by CNN Lifestyle PH as “among the best acts to come out of the roster of Cebu-based Melt Records”. This will be KRNA’s 2nd time performing in Davao City, after performing in RJ Manulid’s 2023 “Looking Up” album launch, also organized by Holodeck Productions.
Novocrane is an up-and-coming indie rock group from Cebu that formed in mid-2023, performing in Davao for the first time. The brainchild of main songwriter Kylene Sevillano and producer Karl Lucente, the act takes on the mantle of a floaty, ambient sound but doesn’t shy away from edge and fuzz when the song calls for it. Keeping true to the spirit of DIY-underground, they are set to officially release music in 2024.
Precal Dropouts is a shoegaze-inspired three-piece band from Davao City. The trio released their debut EP “Little One, Travel Far” on May 4, 2023. This was immediately followed by the release of the single “Moving Fourth” which saw the band going in a more technical direction. Since coming into the Davao indie scene, they have quickly captivated audiences with their energetic live performances and sincere music.
Their 2023 EP, “Little One, Travel Far”, was featured by CNN Philippines in their top OPM releases of 2023.
WeRideDynamite is a shoegaze-noise band from Davao City that has been making waves in the music scene since their formation in 2007. They released “Modulated Dream”, a 2-song EP, in September 2023.
Holodeck Productions was formed out of a love for music and the arts. It has been staging several well-attended events throughout the city since 2019, featuring local bands and artists as well as national and international acts.
For more info about Fantome, follow Holodeck Productions on their social media pages. PR