Holodeck Productions’ Fantome unveils lineup

Megumi Acorda is a Manila-based five-piece act, playing music that may possibly be described as dream pop, or whatever sound captures the synchrony of the melodic, fuzzed out, and the personal. Aside from having millions of streams online, they have performed at many prestigious live events, such as the Esplanade’s Rocking the Region 2022 in Singapore.

Their music has been featured on CNN Philippines, Bandwagon Asia, NME Asia, The Straits Times, and OTOTOY Japan, among others. This will be Megumi Acorda’s first time performing in Davao City.

Inspired by the Japanese term, “kire-ina”, which easily translates to beautiful, KRNA produces original songs, renditions, live performances, and music videos that coincide with this meaning. CNN Philippines and Billboard Philippines included KRNA’s latest single, “Dream Again”, in their Top OPM releases of 2023.

The CDO-based dreampop band also performed in Singapore for the Asean Music Showcase Festival 2022 and performed virtually at the Music Lane Okinawa 2021 festival. KRNA has been cited by CNN Lifestyle PH as “among the best acts to come out of the roster of Cebu-based Melt Records”. This will be KRNA’s 2nd time performing in Davao City, after performing in RJ Manulid’s 2023 “Looking Up” album launch, also organized by Holodeck Productions.