How (and where) to watch Oscar-nominated films online

THE winner in the Oscar nominations race Tuesday after a bruising year for the film industry was “Oppenheimer” with 13 nods, followed by the otherworldly “Poor Things” with 11 and the period epic “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 10.

The year 2023 was marred by strikes and work stoppages for the cinema world, throwing production and release schedules into chaos.

Looking to catch up ahead of the Academy Awards on March 10? Here's how to watch: