Produced by GDH 559, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is written by Thodsapon Thiptinnakorn, who drew inspiration from personal experiences, and Pat Boonnitipat ( Bad Genius ).

This film marks Pat’s debut as a feature film director and Billkin and Usha’s first leading roles in a movie. The cast also includes Sanya Kunakorn, Sarinrat Thomas, Pongsatorn Jongwilas, Duangporn Oapirat, Himawari Tajiri, and Tontawan Tantivejakul.

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies streams starting September 12, only on Netflix. PR