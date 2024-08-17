How far would you go to care for a loved one while hoping for a life-changing inheritance? The Thai drama How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies examines this tender plot and streams on Netflix across Southeast Asia starting September 12. It will be available in more countries later this year.
The film has already made waves across Southeast Asia, becoming the highest-grossing Thai film to date in numerous countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Myanmar.
Driven by the desire for a multimillion-dollar inheritance, M (Putthipong “Billkin” Assaratanakul) puts aside his dreams as a hopeful game caster to care for his terminally ill grandmother (Usha Seamkhum). But winning Grandma’s favor is no easy feat, as she proves to be demanding and exceedingly difficult to please. To make things more complicated, M is not the only one vying for the fortune. He finds himself in a competition, going to great lengths to become the apple of Grandma’s eye before time runs out.
Produced by GDH 559, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is written by Thodsapon Thiptinnakorn, who drew inspiration from personal experiences, and Pat Boonnitipat ().
This film marks Pat’s debut as a feature film director and Billkin and Usha’s first leading roles in a movie. The cast also includes Sanya Kunakorn, Sarinrat Thomas, Pongsatorn Jongwilas, Duangporn Oapirat, Himawari Tajiri, and Tontawan Tantivejakul.
How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies streams starting September 12, only on Netflix. PR