Huelar: Maria Isabel Pelayo is ready for Miss U-PH

The grandest beauty pageant in the country, Miss Universe Philippines, is fast approaching. But is our contestant ready to face the crowd? Is Davao City’s representative ready to grab the crown?

Here’s the take of Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2018 Jehza Huelar, who is handling Davao City’s representative in the Miss U-PH.

During an event at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Davao City on Tuesday, March 14, Huelar revealed that their biggest challenge in preparing for Miss Universe Philippines and handling Davao City representative Maria Isabel Pelayo is gaining recognition.

She noted the abundance of front runners this year and highlighted the need to catch up with several candidates to secure a spot in the top 15 or top 20 favorites.

Huelar emphasized that they've been busy with preparations for Pelayo. Currently gearing up for their coronation in May, and currently undergoing a series of photo shoots, each requiring a different color according to the brand's specifications.

“So far naman parang consistent naman yung standing natin with Ria and she's slowly getting one of those candidates na umaakyat yung status nila like umaakyat yung ano niya, she's getting known to other media and yun nga, parang positive naman tayo na hopefully she'll get to that those top 15 or 20 girls na recognized naman,” Huelar added.

Huelar highlighted that the team is focusing most of its attention on this aspect as it's quite urgent. Managing their everyday activities and making time for training during her vacant periods. They ensure not to overlook practicing runway walks, especially the question and answer portion, which is crucial in winning the crown.

“So far hindi kami nagkulang naman and I think she's ready, she's prepared,” Huelar said.

On February 14, 2024, Huelar released a statement on her Facebook post announcing that she would not represent Davao City in the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

Initially, handling Pelayo was not part of their plan as they had chosen Huelar to represent Davao City in Miss Universe after the organization lifted the age limit and welcomed the new era of pageantry and suggested getting someone fresh and have the ability and capability to perform.

Despite the overwhelming support the Dabawenya beauty queen received, she emphasized that her current priorities are her family and her studies.

"Hopefully, if time permits and the stars in the Universe align, I can again display my pride in representing the Crown Jewel of Mindanao, Davao City," she said.

“I suggested that they better get someone na fresh, especially from Davao, and it came to a point na parang nag-request sila ng experience ko na pwede kong e-impart kay Ria which hindi ako nag-hesitate na mag-share ng experience, and from there, si Ria parang naging mentor niya na ako bigla. So parang hindi talaga siya plan, its just happened, and so far, okay naman yung tandem namin,” Huelar added.

Huelar also shared her sentiments about the lifting of requirements in the Miss Universe Philippines. She believes it's a positive development because it allows many friends who were previously limited by age restrictions to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

With the opportunity to represent themselves, Huelar sees the value in the experiences of being a mom and being over 28 years old, which bring a wealth of wisdom and insight. She considers it a significant change and offers her full support, expressing happiness that many individuals have been given another chance to compete in Miss Universe.

“Actually I'm very supportive, and whatever help that I can give them, I'm really willing to help them, and I really want someone especially from Davao to win Miss Universe this time kasi nga parang kailan palang tayo diba napanalunan ng mga Queens from Davao and it's a pride of our city to have a representative for Miss Universe in an international stage,” she said. AJA