Iconic Norwegian duo M2M to hold concert in Davao

Exciting news for Dabawenyo fans of 90s pop music as the iconic Norwegian duo M2M is set to take the stage in Davao. Marit Larsen and Marion Raven will perform live as part of their "Better Endings Tour" on May 3, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang.

After more than two decades apart, M2M has reunited, much to the delight of fans around the world. The duo recently shared an acoustic rendition of their hit song "The Day You Went Away" on their newly created Instagram account marit2marion, signaling their return to the music scene.