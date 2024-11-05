Iconic Norwegian duo M2M to hold concert in Davao

Exciting news for Dabawenyo fans of 90s pop music as the iconic Norwegian duo M2M is set to take the stage in Davao. Marit Larsen and Marion Raven will perform live as part of their "Better Endings Tour" on May 3, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang.
After more than two decades apart, M2M has reunited, much to the delight of fans around the world. The duo recently shared an acoustic rendition of their hit song "The Day You Went Away" on their newly created Instagram account marit2marion, signaling their return to the music scene.
"See you in three months and a hundred days (we've missed you in a thousand ways)!" they wrote, building anticipation for their comeback before announcing their Philippine tour dates.
The duo will kick off their tour at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila, Philippines, on May 1, 2025. They announced their tour on social media, prominently featuring the Philippines on the official tour poster.
M2M is beloved for its chart-topping hits, including "Don't Say You Love Me," "Everything You Do," "Pretty Boy," and "Mirror Mirror." Don’t miss this chance to relive the magic of M2M live in concert — it's sure to be a night to remember.