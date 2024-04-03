Janella gets sultry in comeback single “Headtone”; teases 10th anniversary concert “Reimagined”

The Kapamilya actress-singer is thrilled for the chance to showcase her evolution as an artist in the show.

"I was thinking of the best title for the concert. I was thinking kung ano ba talaga ako as a person, as an artist, and I realized that I'm someone who doesn't like to be put in a box. I feel like there's so many things that I can do that I haven't been able to show yet," said Janella in her recent interview with ABS-CBN News.

Tickets to “Reimagined” are available on Ticketnet outlets and ticketnet.com.ph priced at P6,000 with meet and greet and poster (Platinum), P4,500 (SVIP), P3,500 (VIP), P2,500 (Orchestra), P1,700 (Loge), and P1,200 (Balcony). Janella’s “Reimagined” concert is produced by ABS-CBN Events, ABS-CBN Music, Star Music, Star Magic, and Mentorque Productions.