Janella, Sue, Kaila, Charlie star in Abs-Cbn's gripping suspense thriller "What Lies Beneath"

ABS-CBN unveils its riveting new suspense thriller series "What Lies Beneath," which is set to grip audiences with an intense tale of friendship, betrayal, and buried secrets that refuse to stay hidden headlined by Janella Salvador, Sue Ramirez, Kaila Estrada, and Charlie Dizon.

The story follows four women — Alice (Janella), Mel (Sue), Erica (Kaila), and Beth (Charlie) — whose lives are torn apart by one lie and one irreversible act. As the truth begins to surface, trust erodes, alliances fracture, and survival becomes a battle against both danger and guilt.

At the media launch, creative producer Arah Badayos and head writer Benson Logronio discussed how the series tackles the moral complexity of injustice.

“It’s clear in the trailer that there was an injustice done,” Arah shared. “Pero mapapakita rin na it was not simple — the people who caused the injustice are victims of injustice themselves.”

The lead stars also opened up about portraying emotionally demanding roles that balance fragility and resilience. Janella, Sue, Kaila, and Charlie revealed how their characters are pushed to their limits as they confront both external threats and their own inner demons.

Joining the ensemble are Jake Cuenca and JM de Guzman, who expressed excitement over portraying roles that challenge their previous screen personas, alongside Yves Flores, Race Matthias, and Jameson Blake. The series is directed by Froy Allan Leonardo and Dado Lumibao.

"What Lies Beneath" premiered October 17 on Netflix, followed by October 18 on iWantTFC, and October 20 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and TV5. PR