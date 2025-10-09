Japanese Film Festival returns to Philippine theaters

The Japan Foundation, Manila proudly announces the return of the Japanese Film Festival (JFF) to Philippine cinemas this September 2025!

From Metro Manila and Baguio to Cebu, Angeles, and Davao, JFF is back with a curated selection of 12 films—featuring beloved classics alongside critically acclaimed new releases. Admission is free for all screenings.

Since its inception in 1997, JFF has become one of the country’s most anticipated film festivals, drawing around 40,000 viewers annually. It now stands as the largest Japanese film festival in the world, offering audiences a cinematic journey through Japan’s culture, stories, and artistry.

This year’s theme, “Bridg(e)ing,” highlights films that serve as metaphorical bridges—connecting past and future, humans and technology, body and spirit, and personal stories with community experiences. The lineup aims to inspire audiences to build bridges rather than walls, and to find connection through shared stories.

Opening the festival is the 4K remaster of Love Letter (1995), Shunji Iwai’s acclaimed directorial debut and timeless romantic masterpiece. Screened in over 20 countries, the film is cherished for its breathtaking snowy landscapes and the unforgettable line, Ogenki desu ka? (“How are you?”). Its influence continues to echo in 18×2 Beyond Youthful Days(2024), a Taiwan–Japan co-production directed by Michihito Fujii.

Audiences can also look forward to a lineup spanning genres and generations, including Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai (1956), the animated cult classic Ghost in the Shell (1995), Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away (2001), A Samurai in Time (2024), the live-action adaptation of Cells at Work! (2024), and Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom (2024), among others.

The regional screenings at SM Cinema begin on September 26 at SM City Baguio, followed by SM City Cebu, SM Lanang, and SM City Clark. The festival will then return to Manila for screenings at the UP Film Institute, concluding at SM City Manila.

For the first time, JFF is expanding its reach to university campuses through JFF Special Screenings @ Universities, happening in November at selected institutions across the Visayas and Mindanao.

JFF 2025 is presented by The Japan Foundation, Manila, with support from the Film Development Council of the Philippines, JTI Philippines, Theo and Philo Artisan Chocolates, and the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines.