Jessica Soho honored at the Global Filipino Icon Awards

Jessica Soho – widely regarded as the Philippines’ most awarded broadcast journalist – adds another feather in her cap after being honored with the Icon of Media Excellence Award at the Global Filipino Icon Awards held last May 17 at Dusit Thani Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Now on its fourth year, the Global Filipino Icon Awards recognizes individuals and organizations that have excelled in their respective fields, raising the Philippine flag on the global stage. The event is organized by “The Global Filipino Magazine,” a prominent publication based in Dubai and is known as the fastest growing Filipino magazine in the Middle East.

In her acceptance speech, the “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” host lauded all the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who have been sacrificing so much to provide for their families in the Philippines.

“Global Filipino Icon Awards 2024, thank you very, very much! This award humbles me to my very core. Sa akin po kasing palagay, ang dapat hinihirang na icons, heroes, excellent at outstanding — kayo po iyun, mga OFW, Global Filipinos, Global Pinoys. Kulang ang salitang bayani para sa inyong kadakilaan, para sa lahat ng inyong tinitiis at isina-sakripisyo…lalo na po ang mga nanay at tatay na malayo sa inyong mga anak. You truly represent the best among us — kayo po ang pinakamahusay na ehemplo kung ano ang ibig sabihin ng pagiging Pilipino,” she says.

Soho also shared how much she would want to tell the story of the OFWs to the rest of the world, “Gustung-gusto ko pong ikuwento ang inyong mga kuwento! At marami-rami na rin po kaming mga bansang narating. Kaya nga po laging ‘lumilipad ang aming team’ DIUMANO! Wala nga yatang sulok ngayon sa buong daigdig na walang Pilipino. Kung saan naroon ang trabaho at oportunidad, may Pilipino. At kapag may kabayan, may kuwentong masarap pakinggan dahil kuwento iyon ng pagmamahal para sa pamilya at para sa bayan.”

She also took the chance to show her appreciation and gratitude to all Global Pinoys who have been helping other Filipinos in as much as they can.

”Special shoutout po sa mga OFW o Global Filipinos o Global Pinoys na tumutulong sa mga nangangailangan, na madalas naming naitatampok sa KMJS. Nakakatuwa na marami sa donations o tulong na nakukuha nila, galing po sa inyo, mga OFW! Kayo na pinaghihirapan ang bawat dolyar, euro o dirham, siya pang madaling hingan ng tulong! Maraming, maraming salamat po sa inyo. Ang Diyos na po ang bahalang sumukli sa kabutihan po ng inyong loob!” Soho shares.

With a crowd of 250 attendees from the Filipino community across the UAE, the Global Filipino Icon Awards was also attended by Dubai-based fashion icon Michael Cinco who was given the Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion Excellence. Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Cory Quirino were also given the Icon of Elegance and Purpose Award and Excellence in Media and Pageantry, respectively.

In addition to accepting the award, Soho filmed a Dubai episode for KMJS which will air this June. The multi-awarded public affairs program is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Through KMJS, Soho continues to tell stories that inspire and leave lasting impacts on viewers worldwide. The program's meaningful contributions to society, much like its host, are consistently recognized by various award-giving organizations.

Just this month, KMJS was named as the “Most Development-Oriented Public Service Program” at the 18th Gandingan Awards by the UP Community Broadcasters’ Society. The multi-awarded public affairs program was also named as “Most Popular TV Program for News and Public Affairs” at the Box Office Entertainment Awards.