Join, win at Kapuso Cashsiyahan Panalo

GMA Network introduces its latest promo, Kapuso Cashsiyahan Panalo! It features amazing prizes for loyal Kapuso viewers in select regions.

Starting July 6, viewers from the participating regions of Dagupan in Pangasinan, Naga in Camarines Sur, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro in Misamis Oriental can participate in Kapuso Cashsiyahan Panalo with Palmolive Naturals Shampoo as the participating sponsor! Participants have a chance to win daily prizes worth Php 500, weekly prizes of Php 2,000, and the grand prize of Php 10,000 per area!

Joining Kapuso Cashsiyahan Panalo is easy. Participants only need to follow these steps:

BUMILI (BUY)

Buy any participating products of Palmolive Naturals Shampoo.

IPADALA (SUBMIT)

In an envelope, participants must include their contact details in their entries, and any of the following products as your proof-of-purchase entry: one (1) empty triple pack or one (1) empty refill pack or one (1) bottle sleeve of any size and variant of Palmolive Naturals Shampoo.

MANALO (CHANCE TO WIN)

Winners of Kapuso Cashsiyahan Panalo will be announced weekly on GMA Regional TV programs and will be posted on www.facebook.com/GMAPromos .

Kapuso Cashsiyahan Panalo will run from July 6 to August 16, 2024.