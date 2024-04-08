Julia Barretto is the first ever Casino Plus brand ambassador in PH

Julia Barretto joins the Casino Plus family in promoting one of its most popular games, the Color Game.

Given the many games that Casino Plus offers–including Online Slot Game, Online Table Game, Baccarat, Blackpink, Tongits and Bingo Live (coming soon) -- Julia highly recommends the Color Game as it is easy to play, fun, and the setup of the online experience is very colorful as well.

The 27 years old actress, vlogger, and endorser is very honored and excited to be the new face of the brand. Players will definitely be entertained by the game while at the same time having the chance to win big prizes. For as low as a P20 starting bet, the Color Game has a jackpot probability of being won every 1.4 days.

Aside from being the new face of Color Game, Julia is also quite active in her acting projects this year. Fans better watch out for her upcoming Viu series premiering by the end of April, The Secret Ingredient, where she stars with an international cast including Sang Heon Lee and Nicholas Saputra. She is also working on her reunion movie with Carlo Aquino and Director Jason Paul Laxamana, Hold Me Close, as well as her much-anticipated movie with Joshua Garcia.