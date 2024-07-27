Julie, Stell all set for collab concert

GMA Synergy, in partnership with GMA Entertainment Group and 1Z Entertainment, proudly presents “Julie X Stell: Ang Ating Tinig” featuring Asia’s Limitless Star Julie Anne San Jose and P-pop Kings SB19’s very own Stell.

Multi-awarded concert director Paolo Valenciano is directing the concert slated on July 27 and July 28, 8 p.m. at the New Frontier Theater. Music lovers will be treated to two different musical experiences with different sets of guests joining Julie and Stell for the two nights - Rayver Cruz and SB19’s Pablo for Day 1; SB19’s Josh Cullen and Gary Valenciano for Day 2.

Just what can be expected from this collection of artists who will be joining together for the very first time on the concert stage?

“This collaboration of two of the greatest and most in-demand artists of this generation, Julie Anne and Stell, is a special treat for all fans and music lovers. From being the well-loved coaches of the “The Voice Generations,” we are now bringing them to one concert stage to share with everyone their love and passion for music. GMA Network will always be behind every artist, showcasing and promoting their undeniable talents and skills across the Philippines and overseas. Through various Synergy initiatives, we hope to make all ‘stars’ stand out and shine even brighter,” says Senior Vice President and Head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.

“We are currently experiencing another golden era for OPM. And we really wanted to celebrate that. What better way to achieve this than to bring together two of the greatest artists of this generation to represent our voice. When we were curating the songs to be performed, we had a constant awareness to include the most beloved songs across genres and across generations. Songs that when you hear, you can’t help but sing-along and say, “theme song ko yan!” We will take you back to the memories of your past, the narrative of your present, and the dreams of your future,” shares Consultant for GMA Entertainment Group Darling de Jesus-Bodegon.

“We are so thrilled and immensely proud to see Stell's debut concert alongside the incredibly versatile singer of this generation, Julie. This collaboration truly represents a celebration of OPM across different eras, offering a treat to all OPM lovers out there! By blending their unique styles and talents, Stell and Julie are not only delivering a memorable musical experience but also contributing to the preservation and promotion of OPM music for the current generation. Angat OPM! This concert is a testament to their passion for music and their dedication to nurturing and showcasing the rich heritage of OPM to a wider audience,” explains 1Z Entertainment’s Chief Operating Officer Julian De Dios.

This generation’s greatest voices

After headlining “Queendom: Live” last December together with the All-Out Sundays divas, Julie is set to deliver another astounding performance. With numerous musical awards under her belt, including the Diamond Record Award from the Philippine Association of the Record Industry, Julie has been consistently receiving big projects that only reaffirms her title as being “limitless.” Julie hosted “The Clash” and was one of the Superstar Coaches on “The Voice Generations.” She also achieved another milestone with her online musical trilogy concert entitled “Limitless,” which received the Silver Award in the Entertainment Special: Variety Special Category at the 2022 New York Festivals TV and Film Awards. Soon, she will be back as one of the coaches for “The Voice Kids Philippines.”

Besides being one of the members of multi-awarded Ppop group SB19, as a musician, dancer, actor, and host, Stell has so much to offer and is committed to exploring all possible avenues as a solo performer. Transcending genres, Stell recently released his debut single “Room.” It is a prelude to his upcoming EP, which will be released on August 2, and it will be followed by a nationwide tour. Also, as one of the coaches alongside Julie on “The Voice Generations,” Stell concluded the show victorious as he mentored the winning group, and he will be returning to next season’s “The Voice Kids Philippines” as well.

Don’t miss “Julie X Stell: Ang Ating Tinig” on July 27 and 28 at the New Frontier Theater.